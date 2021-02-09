Spain postpones the opening of the border with Portugal to March 1 – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

Spain has postponed the opening of the border with Portugal to March 1, maintaining “the same limitations applied for the first ten days after consulting the Portuguese authorities”, reads a resolution in the Official Journal of the Spanish state .

According to the Spanish Interior Ministry, the only people allowed to cross the border are Spanish citizens, usual residents, workers and students in Spain. For now, the restrictions will last until March 1, when the measures will be reassessed. The decision was taken in coordination with the executive of António Costa, who on January 28 finalized the closure of the border between Portugal and Spain due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The extension of the border closure is intended to contain the spread of cases of the new coronavirus. The restrictions imposed on the entry and exit of people and goods have not been changed and remain in the same pattern as the first decision.

The severity of the restrictive mobility measures still in force in Spain and Portugal recommend maintaining, […], controls at the internal land border between the two countries with the same limitations that were applied during the first 10 days ”, according to the Official Bulletin of the Spanish State.

There will be 8 permanent border posts: Valença, Vila Verde da Raia, Quintanilha, Vilar Formoso, Marvão, Caia, Vila Verde and Castro Marim.

