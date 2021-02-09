Hacker tried to contaminate Florida’s water system – Observe

A hacker hacked into the computer system of a water treatment plant, which supplies about 15,000 people in a city near Tampa, Florida, with the aim of contaminating the waters, local authorities reported, international press writes .

Authorities said last Friday the hacker gained remote access to software on an employee’s computer, which was at the water supply facilities in the town of Oldsmar, Florida. The employee realized that the intruder was trying to increase the amount of sodium hydroxide in the water.

This chemical component is normally used in small amounts to control the acidity of water, but at higher levels it can be dangerous and in this case could put the population in that area at risk of poisoning.

After the security breach was detected, the situation reversed, with authorities ensuring that there was no negative effect on the water supply and that the town’s population was never in danger. .

In a press conference on Monday, Oldsmar Mayor Eric Seidel further assured that the water treatment plant also has other control mechanisms that would have avoided a dire situation.

So far, it is not known whether the threat was carried out by a local person, and there are still no details on the identity of the hacker, but the FBI and other federal authorities are already helping the investigation, according to Reuters.