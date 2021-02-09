MEPs step down from Borrell after ‘humiliating’ visit to Moscow – Observer

Eighty-one MEPs called on Tuesday for the resignation of the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, after his visit to Moscow, which they described as “humiliating”.

In a letter addressed to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the 81 signatories are “very concerned about the humiliating developments” resulting from Josep Borrell’s visit to Moscow and call on Von der Leyen “to act”.

Borrell’s error in judgment in proactively deciding to visit Moscow and his inability to defend the interests and values ​​of the EU during his visit seriously damaged the reputation of the EU and the dignity of the post of High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs. We believe that the President of the European Commission should act, if Borrell does not resign of his own accord, ”the letter read.

Stressing that the head of European diplomacy decided to go to Moscow “on his own initiative”, showing “contempt for the crimes committed by the Putin regime against his political opponents”, the signatories also claim that Borrell did not not “defended the interests of the EU”.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

“Instead of strongly condemning Navalny’s arrest and visiting him in prison, Borrell incorrectly said there had been no talks about EU sanctions. [à Rússia] due to Navalny’s incarceration. This statement was incorrect as several Member States, at the highest level, requested [a que sejam introduzidas] sanctions, ”they point out.

MPs also criticized Borrell’s stance at the joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, accusing the high representative of failing to react as the Russian minister “fiercely criticized” the United States and the EU.

“Lavrov even said EU leaders are deceived and culturally arrogant in accusing Russia of attempting to assassinate Navalny. Instead of confronting Lavrov, Borrell attacked our main ally, the United States, on the question of Cuba, ”they stress.

Regarding the expulsion of diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden from Russia – a move announced by the Kremlin last Friday, while Borrell was in Moscow – MEPs also say the EU foreign minister was unable to “Send a resolute signal” when he did not finish his visit at that time.

In addition to the aforementioned “transgressions”, the signatories also stress that the High Representative “did not mention the ongoing war in eastern Ukraine”, taking advantage, however, “of the opportunity to support the Russian vaccine. against the coronavirus, Sputnik V, has not even been approved by the European Medicines Agency ”.

The 81 MEPs are calling for the High Representative to resign or for the European Commission to dismiss him from office.

Josep Borrell visited Russia from February 4-6, a visit marked by the expulsion of diplomats from Germany, Russia and Poland by Moscow.

In a note posted to the European External Action Service (EEAS) blog on Sunday, Borrell called the visit “very complicated”, marked by an “aggressively organized press conference” and the indication that “the Russian authorities do not want to take advantage of “the opportunity to have a constructive dialogue with the EU”.

My meeting with Minister Lavrov and the messages sent by the Russian authorities during my visit confirm that the EU and Russia are distancing themselves. It seems that Russia is gradually disconnecting from Europe and considers democratic values ​​as an existential threat, ”reads the note from the head of diplomacy.

The EP, meeting this week in plenary, will discuss this afternoon “political unrest” in Russia, in particular the arrest of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny and demonstrations of support “across the country” with Borrell.