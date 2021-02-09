Japan wants the G7 to implement the MNBC framework quickly

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said in a press conference on Tuesday February 9, 2021 that he wanted his G7 counterparts to have an in-depth discussion on the rise of central bank digital currencies (MNBCs). It should take place on Friday.

“I think it is important for us to take policy action on the digital currency issued by central banks,” said Taro Aso. Finance ministers and central bank representatives from France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Great Britain, Japan and the United States will therefore meet on February 12.

The growing and rapid development of the digital yuan, which can be almost legalized, seems to worry the world’s major economic powers. If they watch from a distance the various attempts to get the DCEP into circulation, the merger of the Chinese central bank and the SWIFT interbank payments system will certainly not be viewed positively.

The two companies have jointly founded the Finance Gateway Information Service (FGIS), the aim of which is to facilitate the international use of the digital yuan. When companies and states trade digital currencies, the SWIFT transaction system may be out of date as crypto transactions are virtually instantaneous. However, if China offers an equivalent solution to its DCEP before anyone else, the dollar’s position would be clearly threatened. This currency now represents 80% of foreign exchange transactions worldwide.

If the agenda for the meeting of the various G7 finance officials is not officially announced, it is very likely that the topic of international exchanges will be included in MNBC. A topic that is all the more strategic when we know that 86% of central banks have started their digital currency project. The only problem: China has taken a big step forward.