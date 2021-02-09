European Space Agency recruits astronauts to travel to the Moon – Observe

The European Space Agency (ESA) is launching next week a campaign to recruit astronauts in member states, including Portugal, for a new trip to the moon, was announced on Tuesday.

Details on hiring requirements will be known on Tuesday (16) and applications will run from March 31 to May 28, according to ESA.

The selection process will be divided into six stages and is expected to end in October, according to information released by ESA in a statement.

At the same time, ESA is launching a pilot project which provides for the choice of a parastronaut, “the first astronaut with a certain level of disability”, reads the document.

The pilot project will provide an opportunity to pursue a career as an astronaut “in a part of society which has so far been excluded from space flight,” the organization stressed, adding that it was the first time in the world. tale that a space agency was undertaking an inclusive program. project of this magnitude.

The astronaut recruitment campaign is part of a larger ESA strategy, which aims to show “a high number of employment opportunities” within the organization.

The goal is to recruit around 100 people per year for the next 10 years.

ESA also revealed that it expects to attract more women this year, indicating that in 2009 1,430 applicants were accepted, out of a total of 8,413.

David Parker, director of human and robotic exploration, cited in the organization’s paper, argued that diversity at ESA shouldn’t just be about origin, age, experience or gender. astronauts, but “maybe also physical disabilities”.

Thanks to a strong mandate from ESA member states at the last ministerial council in 2019, Europe is taking its place at the center of space exploration, “ESA said, stressing:” To go where we do not ‘have never been before, we must seek more much more than before ”.