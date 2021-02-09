Snow causes transport problems in the Netherlands and Germany – Observe

Storm Darcy blankets northern Europe in white and Germany and the Netherlands are the hardest hit countries. In some areas, temperatures have reached minus 25 degrees and transport has been crippled by the snow.

In Germany, freezing temperatures and the shutdown of much of the rail system, in addition to cars and trucks stranded on highways for hours, are causing great hardship for the population.

The Netherlands and parts of Germany were covered in a snowstorm on Sunday that disrupted planes and trains and suspended some coronavirus tests.

A 37-kilometer line formed overnight and hundreds of vehicles were stranded for hours on the A2 motorway in western Germany, Bielefeld police said on Tuesday.

Rail service was also partially canceled in several areas as services attempted to clear the tracks of ice and snow. German weather services predict more snow on Tuesday, especially for the state of Schleswig-Hollstein.

In the Netherlands, the situation is similar with several trains and buses canceled due to snowfall reaching in some areas 30 cm high. Several Covid-19 test centers also closed for several days. The weather forecast website Weer.nl claims that there has not been a snowstorm in the Netherlands for more than 10 years and that the country is under red warning “due to strong winds” and ” glacial cold “.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has allowed ice skating on frozen canals, but calls for special caution towards the population, not only because of social distancing, but also to avoid further injuries caused by the clogging of hospitals.

Other European countries, such as the United Kingdom or Belgium, have seen snow and low temperatures invade cities and in the latter case the number of road accidents has increased.