Egyptian Mayar Sherif makes history at Australian Open – Observer

Tennis player Mayar Sherif made history this Tuesday at the Australian Open, becoming the first player in Egypt to win a main event of the Grand Slam tournament at Melbourne Park.

The 24-year-old native of Cairo won the triumph over the French and also “ qualified ” Chloe Paquet, in two balanced sets, with partials 7-5 and 7-5, in one hour and 41 minutes, in a match played court number six.

Thanks to her successful start, Mayar Sherif, who occupies 131st place in the WTA rankings, became the first woman from her country to win a Grand Slam tournament, in this case the Australian “ major ”, after having was also a pioneer in 2020 in qualifying. for the main staff of Roland Garros.

Obviously that means a lot, because it was a barrier that I finally managed to overcome, a mental barrier. I am very happy with my success and I will fight for more, ”admitted the young resident of Elche, Spain.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Despite ending last season playing at ITF tournaments, with a title in November in the $ 100,000 event in Charleston, South Carolina (US), after the historic clay-court feat of the French major, the exploits of Mayar Sherif were recognized in their house. country.

It’s so wonderful, especially when the kids recognize me. I want them to believe in themselves and when they look at me they want to be like me, ”added the tennis player, who will now try to write a new page in Egyptian tennis against Slovenian Kaja Juvan (104th WTA), who took advantage of the withdrawal of Briton and 13th seed, Johanna Konta, on the opening day of the Australian Open.