HubSpot gives voice to customer experience professionals

As it has been every year since 2016, Hubspot has been running a series of free online conferences ahead of International Women’s Rights Day, which will be chaired by a 100% female body on March 3rd. Experts from IBM, LinkedIn, Naturalia, Welcome to the Jungle, Forbes, FREENOW, Google and Zuma will share new digital customer relationship strategies and provide advice to attract, interact and retain brand audiences. Register now to take part in this unique event whose approach (still too rare) promises a large dose of female inspiration.

Women are less visible than men in the digital sector

This is not the first time Hubspot has taken an inclusive approach that highlights the expertise of marketing professionals. As early as 2016, the company organized its online event with an exclusively female panel to discuss tactics, technologies and trends in marketing and sales. Since then, these inspiring annual conferences, called CX Spotlight, have brought together thousands of attendees from both SMBs and large corporations. The conferences are focused on the customer experience and are led by a brilliant group of speakers from IBM, LinkedIn, Naturalia, Welcome to the Jungle, Forbes, FREENOW, Google and Zuma.

If the customer relationship has changed, is it at the heart of a company’s digital strategies? Speakers at the CX Spotlight conferences on March 3 will bring their expertise and advice to help maximize performance and gain awareness. It’s about getting the advice from experts on the changes that have been made to their marketing, business and sales teams to accelerate their growth and unite their community.

A high-end panel for women for precise marketing know-how

The event begins with an introduction to 100% Diversity and Inclusion under the leadership of Mounira HAMDI, co-founder of the Diversidays association, specialist in diversity issues in technology, and Frédérique Montrésor, CEO of Action’elles and expert in digital strategy. From the ambitious point of view of International Women’s Day, there will then be a multitude of exchanges: “Choose to Challenge”. Understand: “Make up your mind to accept the challenge, don’t hold back”. Great encouragement for women’s empowerment!

Alex De Las Heras, Head of Brand and Communication at Welcome to the Jungle, explains, among other things, how you can challenge your company to build a sustainable brand.

“Creating a sustainable brand is about fulfilling your brand promise every day and at every point of contact,” says Alex De Las Heras, Head of Brand and Communication at Welcome to the Jungle.

Then Philippa Launay, Managing Director at Zuma, and Amélie Ebongué, social media expert and consultant for well-known organizations such as FIFA, explain how you can successfully implement your content strategy. They will present the latest trends and perspectives for the future of content marketing, in particular by dealing with the various specifics of the Covid era, the changes and challenges to come, and exchanging best practices.

“Consumer trends are changing a lot and this must be taken into account in order to be successful in your content strategy and to reach the audience through exemplary digital experiences,” said Philippa Launay, Managing Director at Zuma.

Other women executives in the digital industry will also speak at the conferences about communication in times of crisis. Sidonie Tagliante, Marketing and CSR Director at Naturalia, explains how Naturalia has linked its community to a virtuous marketing strategy.

“Brands play a role in terms of commitment to the planet and healthy consumption. Brand ethics is a priority for the French. The brand identity took up a lot of space. It is important to refocus and be humble while reassuring consumers. Brand communication has to be more useful than ever, ”says Sidonie Tagliante, Marketing and CSR Director at Naturalia.

Isabelle Weisbecker, Head of Marketplaces, Fashion & Home GS1 France, and Nabila Moumen, Channel Consultant Partner Success at HubSpot, explain how to challenge e-commerce and how they saw the emergence of a “form of commercial solidarity between young and old”. . According to experts, in 2020 France would have made up for its delay in the face of digitization by focusing on more space. Pauline Butor, Head of Branding, YouTube and Media Advertising Solutions at Google, explains key advertising strategies and how to use the right personalization tools.

With the final intervention of the day of CX Spotlight 2021, Isabelle Tisserand, CMO France at IBM and Marion Cabanel, Global B2B Marketing Director at FREENOW, can demonstrate how the coordination between marketing and sales teams has reinvented IBM and FREENOW themselves.

“With a hybrid purchasing behavior that changes from digital to physical, it is more essential than ever that marketing and sales are very well coordinated,” says Isabelle Tisserand, CMO at IBM.

Apply the principles of diversity to teams and customers

The crystallization of issues related to diversity and inclusion is being felt more and more in companies and companies from year to year. Unfortunately, there is no shortage of examples of obvious structural inequalities and systemic racism in organizations. Once the observation is made, the task is to make decisions to eliminate injustices, discrimination and monopolies.

Dedicated to the customer experience, this virtual event concludes with a panel discussion on diversity and business inclusion. Should we talk about equality or justice? What are the best practices for diversity and inclusion in companies? Should we expect companies to indiscriminately apply the same principles of non-discrimination to their customers and employees? What about personalization? Can it be inclusive? To answer these questions, Sidonie Tagliante (Naturalia) is accompanied by Thuy Nguyen, CMO France (Forbes), Louise Beveridge, CEO and founder (Juste), and Daniella Tchana, CEO of BESMART-Edu and founder of Les Olympiades Féminines de Maths. The free CX Spotlight 2021, hosted exclusively by industry leaders, will take place on Wednesday March 3rd and promises specific discussions and insights into the new challenges facing customer relationships in the light of diversity and inclusion in business.

