DIW Fratzscher chief before federal summit: “Politicians implement their corona strategy too hesitantly and too shyly” – economy

The chancellor’s statement that “nothing went wrong” as politicians dealt with the pandemic met with opposition from many people. In order to prevent a further escalation of the dispute, more distinction is urgently needed. Because the policy strategy is absolutely wise and right. Rather, the mistakes lie in poor implementation and communication. At Wednesday’s meeting, federal and state governments should not radically change their strategy, as many are now demanding. However, policy requires more consistency and a greater sense of responsibility.

Many people would like to rest so that children can return to school and kindergarten and everyday life become a little more normal. Others – such as proponents of the “Zero Covid” and “No Covid” strategies – want to end the second wave of infections through stricter measures and longer restrictions. Policy strategy is an attempt to compromise and balance different interests.

Every strategy must be agreed

Many people in public discourse today do not speak to each other, but rather to each other. The question is often not whether a strategy is successful, but whether it fulfills its own goals and desires. The debate should therefore focus primarily on the difficult compromise between the protection of life and health, the economy and livelihoods, and fundamental rights and freedoms. None of these dimensions enjoys the privilege of absoluteness. In order to reach a consensus at all, the priorities and needs of others must first be recognized as legitimate.

So there is no “right” strategy. Every strategy must be the result of action in society. Each country in a pandemic pursues its own strategy, at least in parts that are different. This does not mean that everyone is equally successful. One element is essential for success: accepting citizens for the chosen path. Today’s problem with Germany is not that it has chosen the wrong strategy, but that encouragement to that strategy and mutual solidarity are weakening.

Marcel Fratzscher heads the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) and is a professor of macroeconomics at … Photo: imago images / Jürgen Heinrich

Reluctantly implemented and poorly communicated

Germany successfully managed the first wave of infections in the spring of 2020 with a very similar strategy to the current one. Among the population was an unusually high rate of acceptance of restrictions, which was drastic but not as extreme as in France, Spain or Italy, for example. The measures chosen were adequate to control the spread of the virus in a very short time, so that politicians could soon offer people the prospect of relaxation.

So why isn’t this strategy so successful in the second wave? The main mistake today is that politicians are too hesitant and too shy to implement their corona strategy. In the summer of 2020, it was said that a new lock was not possible; in October 2020, it was necessary to wait for the end of the autumn break in Bavaria before any steps could be taken. At the end of November, the prime ministers stated that they wanted to release the contact restrictions at Christmas, which was only partially decided in December. So the mistake was not only hesitant implementation, but also catastrophic communication.

Many saw the announcements as promises, which politicians then broke. Few people want to take responsibility. The prime ministers are blaming the federal government, the federal ministers are shifting responsibility to each other, and everyone agrees that the European Union has made the biggest mistakes in Brussels.

Too many are no longer following the measures

The result is a loss of confidence in politics and thus the adoption of a strategy. However, this is crucial because any measure is doomed to failure if people do not follow them. It is enough if ten percent of people do not implement them and thus transmit the virus to the entire population. The fact that the mobility of citizens has increased significantly in the last few weeks compared with the first wave of infections suggests that we are in such a situation.

And the fact that, according to RKI data in January, it was not possible to trace the origin of the infection in more than 80 percent of cases shows not only how difficult it is to monitor, but also suggests less support from many affected people.

The government must obtain approval again

A change of strategy is not an alternative, it would be doomed to failure with a high degree of probability. Proponents of the “No Covid” or “Zero Covid” strategy are often unaware of the enormous damage that childcare centers and schools inflict on the children and families concerned each week. Suicide attempts among young people and domestic violence are on the rise. Moreover, such a strategy should work on an island such as Australia or Taiwan, but not in a densely populated country in the middle of Europe with smooth transitions between metropolitan areas. On the other hand, widespread restrictions are very painful for many livelihoods and jobs.

In a democracy, compromise is often a necessary and also a good solution. The strategy adopted, both in terms of reducing the second wave of infections and in terms of vaccination, is the right way to go. The mistake is rather hesitant and dissuasive implementation, poor communication and the refusal of some to take responsibility for their actions. The federal government and the prime ministers must now turn if they want to regain people’s trust and thus acceptance. It is the best way to stop the second wave of infections and lead the country out of the pandemic.