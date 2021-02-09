The La Niña climate phenomenon has already peaked in intensity – Observer

The La Niña 2020-2021 climate phenomenon has reached its peak, but its impact is expected to continue to be felt in temperatures, rains and storms, estimated the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a specialized agency of the Organization. United Nations. United Nations (UN).

La Niña appears to have reached its peak in October-November as an episode of moderate intensity, ”WMO said in a statement.

The La Niña phenomenon consists of large-scale cooling of surface waters in the equatorial, central and eastern Pacific, associated with variations in tropical atmospheric circulation.

The effects of La Niña on weather and climate are generally opposite to those of the El Niño anomaly, which is a phenomenon of warming surface waters near the South American coast.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

El Niño and La Niña are the main drivers of the Earth’s climate system, ”WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas said in the statement.

“However, all natural climatic phenomena are occurring today under a scenario of human-induced climate change, which increases global temperatures, accentuates extreme weather conditions, changes seasonal rainfall patterns and complicates prevention activities and disaster management ”, to be continued.

According to the agency, there is a 65% chance that the La Niña weather event will last until February-April. WMO estimates that above normal precipitation during this period is likely to affect Southeast Asia, Australia, northern South America and the Melanesian Islands. At the same time, Central Asia, the Horn of Africa, parts of Central Africa or Polynesian islands are expected to experience below normal rainfall.

According to the agency, there is a high probability (70%) that the tropical Pacific will return to a neutral cycle in April-June.

According to atmospheric and oceanic indicators, La Niña has influenced the climate since August-September 2020.

The WMO warns that while the phenomenon usually causes a cooling, it was not enough to prevent 2020 from being one of the three warmest years on record.

Likewise, temperatures are expected to be above normal in most parts of the world from February to April 2021.