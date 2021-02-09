82% of 16-25 year olds will use Instagram in France in 2021

We know the place that social networks have occupied in young people’s lives over the past decade. Generation Z, these young people born after 1995, have been immersed in this universe since their youth. We can clearly see that they grew up on social media. Parole aux Jeunes by Diplomeo carried out a survey of 4,682 young people to understand their affinity for social networks. Instagram seems to have stolen the spotlight from Facebook from 16-25 year olds.

16-25 year olds prefer Instagram

This study is published four years after the very first survey conducted by Diplomeo. By deciphering it, we will better understand how young Generation Z people use social networks. In particular, we discover their favorite social networks, the time they spend on them, the ones they delete or which social networks are used for them. The top 3 social networks ranked among the most relevant data are Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook.

Four years ago, Facebook was way ahead of Instagram and Snapchat. Today the trends are clearly reversed and Facebook has even relegated to third place … it stands out! We can read that 82% of 16-25 year olds use Instagram. The application of the little mind unites 74% of Generation Z young people, while Facebook attracts only 54% in 2017 versus 93%. A significant decrease compared to the first Diplomeo survey. Mark Zuckerberg cannot regret having acquired Instagram.

Facebook’s free fall …

Facebook can officially be considered an “old school” application. Not only is Facebook deserted, it’s also the most deleted social network this year (10%), ahead of Twitter (8%), Instagram (6%) and Snapchat (6%). Overall, we see that young people are removing their social networks less than four years ago. Facebook is also the preferred social network for stalkers … 57% of the young people surveyed have already been harassed on Facebook, only 13% on Twitter or 1% on TikTok.

The study suggests that the more young people tend to reveal their privacy on social media, the more likely they are to be subjected to pressure or bullying. We also find that girls are harassed more than boys, but that they are more likely to share their private lives online, which could suggest that private accounts can limit the risks. In 2021, 76% of young people said they had their accounts set up privately. With all these changes in just four years, it’s hard to say what to expect in 2025 … TikTok could become the king of social media. The full infographic here: