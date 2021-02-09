Twitter plans to cash out TweetDeck

Since its inception, Twitter has derived its revenue from advertising formats on its platform. A situation that is more urgent than ever for the social network, the benefits of which have been undermined by the health crisis. If the track of paid subscriptions were investigated as early as July 2020, it would now consider paying for TweetDeck and other features, Bloomberg reported on Monday, February 8, 2021.

The health crisis is fueling Twitter’s concerns

This is a question that Twitter has been asking itself for several years: How can you be less dependent on advertising revenue? A question that has assumed a particularly important place with the arrival of Covid-19. If the health crisis has led to an increase in traffic on social networks, it has also led to significant income losses for the latter. Twitter paid the price too: between April and June 2020, it suffered a loss of $ 124 million.

An increase that would still have recovered quickly, as experts forecast the social network to show an 18% increase in sales for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year. The fact remains that Twitter now has concrete and bitter evidence: it is dangerous to put all your eggs in one basket. For him, finding other sources of income has become a priority in his development strategy.

TweetDeck could be chargeable

Among the avenues now explored, the blue bird would consider paying TweetDeck. This software application allows you to view and manage one or more Twitter accounts and is particularly popular with community managers and even marketers. A predominantly professional audience, so they may be able to pay better for a subscription than traditional users.

However, this is not the only option considered. Twitter is also considering adding a number of paid features: ad-free feeds, better quality videos, business verification badges, more detailed analytics, personalization of user profiles (colors, hashtags, stickers), etc. New options that together could represent the benefits of a paid subscription .

In a statement to Bloomberg, Twitter’s head of sales Bruce Falck confirmed that the company is indeed considering diversifying its revenue streams and that this could include setting up a premium offering. However, he stressed that these plans are now in the “early” stages and therefore there is no question for the company to hurry.

It must be said that offering a paid subscription to its users would violate classic social media practices. This would be a bold strategy by Twitter, but it clearly still needs careful consideration before getting started.