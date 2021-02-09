Trump’s second indictment is coming. The arguments on either side – and what to expect from the trial – Observer

The other attorney is Bruce Castor, a criminal defense attorney who came to prominence, essentially, for deciding not to charge actor and presenter Bill Cosby in 2005. At the time, Bruce Castor was a district attorney and, when a woman accused Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually abusing her, the lawyer decided not to continue the process. In 2018, Bill Cosby was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for raping this woman. At trial, Bruce Castor was heard as a defense witness.

Two hours after the prosecution released the 80-page document, Trump’s two lawyers released a first document with the main defense arguments, to which a new, more comprehensive text was added this week, but with the same Basic idea: The trial is a “political theater” that has never aimed at the true search for justice and should not even happen.

Trump’s lawyers have multiple arguments. From the outset, the expected constitutional argument rests on the idea that Trump cannot be tried by the Senate because he is no longer president: “The constitutional provision requires that the person actually be in a public office to be the target of impeachment. As the 45th president is no longer “president”, the clause “must be removed from office by indictment for …” is impossible for the Senate to achieve. In other words, Trump “has no office he can be removed from” – and the prospect of impeachment is a “prerequisite” to an impeachment trial.

According to the most recent information, the trial – whose timetable has not yet been defined – will begin precisely on Tuesday with a four-hour debate on the constitutional question: can the former president be tried by the Senate or no? At the end of the debate, senators vote – and the decision may determine whether the remainder of the trial progresses or not.

At the same time, Trump’s defense denies that the former president committed a crime. “On the contrary, at all times Donald J. Trump has fully and faithfully performed his duties as President of the United States and at all times has acted to the best of his ability to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States . The United States, never to get involved in crimes or misdemeanors, “say the lawyers, insisting again that Trump is now a” private citizen “, therefore” the Senate has no jurisdiction over his jurisdiction to hold a public office ”.

As expected by the prosecution team, Donald Trump’s lawyers also use the argument of freedom of expression to defend the former president: “The 45th president exercised his right guaranteed by the 1st amendment of the Constitution to express his belief that the election results were suspect, since, with certain exceptions, under the convenient guise of “measures” of the Covid-19 pandemic, electoral laws and state procedures have been changed by politicians or local judges without the necessary authorizations from the state legislatures ”.

Interestingly, Trump’s lawyers do not repeat the baseless accusations voiced by the former president in the two months following the election won by Joe Biden. Rather, they opt for a more cautious speech: “There is insufficient evidence for a reasonable lawyer to conclude that the 45th president’s statements are correct or not, and he denies that they are false.” And they add: “Like all Americans, the 45th President is protected by the 1st Amendment”. Therefore, lawyers say, Trump cannot be blamed for the crimes committed by “a small group of criminals.”

Going forward, even admitting that Trump’s speech could come under Senate scrutiny, lawyers reject that the former president’s words in any way influenced the violence on Capitol Hill. “It is denied that the phrase ‘if they don’t fight like hell they won’t have a country anymore’ has nothing to do with what happened on Capitol Hill, as the phrase clearly spoke of the need to fight for the security of the elections in general, as evidenced by the recording of the speech, ”say the lawyers, also rejecting“ that President Trump tried to interfere with the counting of the votes ”.

Immediately after claiming that Trump did not attempt to interfere with Congressional process, the former president’s lawyers seek to reject the idea that certification of votes is mere formalism, the fate of which is decided in departure. According to the defense, the purpose of the session was that “members of Congress fulfill their role of ensuring that Electoral College votes have been properly submitted and that any challenge is properly dealt with under the rules of Congress.”