Kobe Bryant. Investigation into the cause of the accident concludes that the pilot acted “inconsistently” and did not declare an emergency – Obse …

“The excessive speed entering the clouds, the rapid descent and the left turn did not match the pilot’s training.” This was, in particular, the conclusion of the investigation into the accident which in January 2020 caused the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people. The study of the causes of the crash of the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter, which lasted 12 months, ended up concluding that the pilot wanted to force the flight in poor visibility and ended up flying through the clouds, which was prohibited to do by federal regulations.

“After staying over Highway 101, the driver followed the road towards Camarillo [aeroporto de destino] at an altitude of 137 meters and maintained a speed of about 260 km / h while advancing towards a cloud layer. About two seconds after entering the clouds, the pilot notified air traffic control that he was gaining altitude to stay above the cloud layer but began a rapid descent of about 457 meters per minute while turning slightly to the left, while remaining tilted. rest of the flight. During the ascent and consecutive descent, the pilot communicated with air traffic control at various times but did not declare an emergency, ”explained the coordinator of the investigation during the meeting of the National Transportation Safety Board which took place this Tuesday and was public, which can be accompanied by anyone via the live broadcast.

Kobe Bryant. The helicopter flew in conditions of reduced visibility

As a reminder, on January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant, one of the girls, and seven other passengers were aboard a helicopter that transported them from John Wayne Airport in Orange County to Camarillo Airport. , to attend a Gianna Bryant game. Mamba Sports Academy team in Thousand Oaks, California. The helicopter ended up hitting a hill near Calabasas. In the investigative discussion, where Kobe Bryant’s name was never mentioned but messages of support to the families of the victims were recurrent, it was mainly debated that the pilot, Ara Zobayan, intended to maintain the initial flight plan without making any changes and ended. suffer from spatial disorientation. “The pilot’s attitudes did not match the decision-making ability that the pilot had already demonstrated and that was observed by the company he worked for and other pilots. At the start of the flight, they were about 40 kilometers from Camarillo airport, which was reporting difficult weather conditions. Although these conditions worsened as the road progressed, another course of action was not considered by the pilot. The continuation of the flight despite the weather conditions was representative of the intention to maintain the original plan, an intention which became even stronger as the helicopter approached its destination ”, added the investigation, which made also reference to the fact that the aircraft in question did not have a crash recorder resistant to falls.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Ara Zobayan, the pilot hired by Island Express Helicopters, was already a close friend of the Bryant family and even transported the former basketball player’s daughters without either parent present, given the the confidence that Kobe and the woman had in the professional. . According to the testimony of Zobayan’s girlfriend, with whom he lived for seven years, the pilot was in good health and had no chronic problems with insufficient sleep, which was confirmed by the investigation. Zobayan was experienced in this area of ​​California, having flown the same circuits for about 10 years and had about 8,500 hours of flying experience, but he ended up suffering from something the investigation calls “self-inflicted pressure.” », In which he put pressure on himself to make the trip without interruptions or unforeseen events so as not to disappoint the customer. Complementarily, the findings of the National Transportation Safety Board ensure that Ara Zobayan was not under any pressure from the company or the customer to complete the flight within the initially scheduled time window.

Investigation rules out engine failure of Kobe Bryant helicopter

“As the helicopter began to climb through the clouds, the loss of visual references should have caused the pilot to take manual control of the helicopter to follow the altitude and course of the aircraft. The inner ear feels the balance and the guidance. When we are flying an airplane and there is a dearth of external visual references, the inner ear can give us a false sense of orientation because it cannot distinguish between accelerations and slopes. If a pilot is unable to have external visual references, he must assume manual control. Without external visual references, he becomes more sensitive to illusions caused by the ear, ”added the investigation, explaining that the pilot believed the plane was flying straight and in the normal position when in fact it was tilting to the left. and made a turn on the same side. During the meeting, it was also reported that spatial disorientation of this type caused 184 fatal accidents between 2010 and 2019, including 20 in total with helicopters, as in the present case.

“The weather conditions were stable, it didn’t come unexpectedly. The easy alternative would have been to land at Van Nuys Airport, a large airport with a lot of infrastructure which was only minutes away, ”said the investigation, which also showed video from a camera. security room where you can see the helicopter disappear into the clouds, about two minutes before hitting the hill. “I am very sad about this disaster and I use the term disaster, not accident, because I think it’s important to understand the distinction. An accident is unforeseeable. Unfortunately, this was not the case. We all know what happened. We have a good idea of ​​why this happened and we know how to prevent it, ”said a member of the National Transportation Safety Board.

Kobe, a year later: a “hermano” who has become a family, an eternally sad city, an irreplaceable void in the Lakers