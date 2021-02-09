The dispute over the law on the supply chain continues: Fear of an expensive bureaucratic monster – the economy

The supply chain law has stopped. Following a high-level discussion last Friday between Angela Merkel, Chancellor Helge Braun (both CDU) and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), and the three ministers involved, the talks have so far yielded no breakthrough. The line of debate runs through government factions as both Federal Minister for Development Aid Gerd Müller (CSU) and Federal Minister for Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) enforce the new law, while Federal Minister of Economy Peter Altmaier (CDU) blocks it.

In essence, the question is to what extent German companies are responsible for human rights violations at the upstream stations of their supply chains. A survey conducted by the Foreign Ministry last year showed that German companies pay too little attention to the conditions under which raw materials and the components they process are produced.

According to the coalition agreement, this result is required by law, which enforces human rights standards. However, at the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs, the questions in the survey are already considered unfair and asked in such a way that the result was determined in advance. This does not facilitate the discussion on the preparation of the law.

Trade associations support the demand for human rights at every station in the supply chain – but have been attacking the new law for months. They fear additional costs and additional bureaucracy for society. In addition, it is difficult for many entrepreneurs to monitor compliance.

3000 suppliers, often invoices only 300 euros

Delo, a medium-sized company, is also skeptical about a possible supply chain law. The company produces adhesives and is a so-called hidden champion in this area; a world market leader that few people know. As for the supply chain law, it is referred to as a “placebo for a clear conscience.”

A company spokesman provided several numbers to show how difficult it would be to implement in practice. Delo buys products directly from approximately 3,000 companies. The smallest fifth of them are highly specialized suppliers, from whom Delo orders goods for less than 300 euros per year. For example, for a certain raw material, 23 kilograms are enough to produce 80,000 kilograms of glue. How many companies are at the forefront of mining and manufacturing these products is difficult to quantify. In any case, Delo is confident that the financial costs of an on-site inspection for each company to determine whether working conditions are indeed correct would be disproportionate.

He does not want to burden German companies too much: Peter Altmaier (CDU). Bernd von Jutrczenka / dpa

That is simply not possible. According to Delo, they are increasingly refusing to carry out inspections. One is too insignificant a customer, so the reason. “In our view, there must be at least de minimis limits with regard to the annual volume of purchases, the list of permitted countries with high standards and the legal determination of the level to which supply chain liability applies and what exactly needs to be checked,” says Delo.

Altmaier rejects the compromise proposal

Heil and Müller have recently met with their ministerial colleague Altmaier. They postponed a request to prosecute companies that violate their due diligence obligations under civil law. Altmaier’s compromise offer only provides for fines and administrative fines, such as the exclusion of the company from public procurement.

The fact that the Minister for the Economy disagrees is called “grossly irresponsible” in the supply chain initiative. Further accommodation is not justifiable. “Limiting the duty of care to direct suppliers, which Altmaier also demanded, would finally reduce the law to absurdity, as it would not apply to child labor on cocoa plantations or to environmental damage from the extraction of raw materials,” said spokesman Johannes Heeg.

The EU could overtake Germany

In the meantime, there has been a move at another point made by critics of the law. Trade associations have always warned that the German could do it alone and demanded a European solution. Now it appears. At the end of January, the European Parliament’s Legal Committee presented an own-initiative report on the matter. It will be put to the vote in plenary in March. In June, the European Commission presented a legislative proposal.

Here, too, the main points are responsibility, scope and practical implementation. “Companies would then have to find out if and how their suppliers violate international standards,” explained MEP Lara Wolters, who was in charge of the proposal. This does not mean that a company is automatically responsible if something goes wrong in its supply chain. “However, the company would have to be able to demonstrate that it has set up appropriate processes to identify risks and address them.” It is quite possible that the EU will agree faster than Altmaier, Müller and Heil.