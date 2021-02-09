Checking the facts. Has an American doctor aborted after being vaccinated against Covid-19? – Observer

Doubts about vaccination against Covid-19 have increased as more vaccines are made available to fight the pandemic. Last Sunday, a Facebook post appeared, in Portuguese, which shared a photo of an American doctor, Sarah Beltran Ponce, who apparently had an abortion after being vaccinated. However, this is a false publication.

This post does not share any evidence of what it says happened: neither news nor doctor data or other relevant information. In fact, the doctor is not Sarah Beltran Ponce, but Amy Guy-Ulrich. She clarified that the original post is not true. “This is a fake message circulating on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, using my photo. It’s a fraud. I am happy, healthy and still pregnant. My baby will be born next month, he is very big and healthy! Amy Guy-Ulrich wrote on her Facebook page, the content of which has meanwhile only been accessible to the profiles of the group of friends.

The woman in the actual photo would speak again about the case, sharing more images from her immunization day. One of them is, in fact, the same one shared by the author mentioned initially. In several of the comments, the abortion story is said to be real. For that, they shared messages from a Twitter account of a doctor – this one called Sarah Beltran Ponce – where she talks about her tragedy. However, even if the story is true, the photograph used is that of someone else, who has already denied the case.

In his clarification, the American health professional also shared some information regarding the vaccination given to pregnant women in this country. According to a joint statement from several institutions such as the Society of Gynecologic SUrgeons or the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, dated December 15, pregnant women “should consult their doctor to know if they should be vaccinated or not”. Then, it is also reported that this part of the population was not included in the clinical trials of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.

According to the recommendations and clarifications of the SNS24 site, it is still not possible to know whether a pregnant woman transmits Covid-19, before, during or after, to the fetus or to the newborn. Regarding vaccination, we can look at what has been said about the first vaccine to arrive in Portugal, Pfizer / Biontech. “Since the development of a vaccine does not involve the recruitment of children or pregnant women, there is still no data on the vaccination of pregnant women. The administration of the vaccine in pregnant women should be evaluated by the attending physician, based on the benefit / risk ratio, ”read the website of the US Directorate General of Health, in the press release described above.

As for the World Health Organization, it also recommends that pregnant women not be vaccinated – with the Pfizer / BioTech or Moderna vaccine – unless they are at high risk of exposure to the virus.

In contrast, there is still no official information available on cases of pregnant women who have experienced complications after being vaccinated with some of the vaccines available on the market against Covid-19.

It is not true that the doctor featured in the post had a miscarriage after being vaccinated against Covid-19. In the specific case, the image of a medical professional was shared who, hours later, came to ensure that the post was false. Amy Guy-Ulrich “is doing well”, just like her baby, which will be born soon. Also, in the United States of America, a pregnant woman should see her doctor to see if she needs to be vaccinated or not. However, there is still not enough evidence that they should be, as they have not been included in clinical trials.

