Shopify is expanding its payment system to Facebook and Instagram

Shopify announced on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, the expansion of its Shop Pay order taking and payment system on Facebook and Instagram. This novelty enables e-retailers to provide a seamless customer experience as buyers no longer have to leave the application to complete their order on the brand’s website.

This is the first time Shopify has expanded Shop Pay outside of its own environment. However, this shows the growing importance of the platform in the online sales landscape, but also in the eyes of social networks.

Starting today, the payment system is activated on Instagram Shopping for merchants based in the USA. Shopify is announcing a Facebook store launch in the coming weeks.

Since the integration of PayPal in 2019, buyers have not been offered any solutions other than complete their payment on the e-merchant’s website. Shop Pay, which records delivery details as well as customers’ payment methods, should offer a little more flexibility.

Facebook has great ambitions in e-commerce for its various uses. However, since it is not a platform in itself, it is complicated to create shopping habits among users. Despite his efforts, the classic way is to promote the product through an advertisement, with ordering and payment being made directly on the brand’s website. But on the same principle as the slow evolution of the story format in its universe, features and highlights are not lacking, such as the recently created tab “Buy” in the menu of Instagram and then Facebook.

For its part, Shopify thinks big. Accelerating the digital transformation of businesses towards selling online has been of great benefit to him. The platform beats iron while it’s hot and is not stingy when it comes to offering its customers such as TikTok and Walmart new sales channels or simplifying their logistics.