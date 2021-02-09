Indonesians who took to the streets painted silver to beg and get rashes on their bodies – Observer

As the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic worsens, men, women and children in Indonesia have risked their own health by painting themselves with metallic paints to earn money on the streets. Painted from head to toe, usually stand next to a traffic light, waiting for it to turn red before approaching car windows with cans they use to collect alms.

The technique is not new, as the Spanish newspaper El Mundo puts it. Silver men were already part of the scene, with many street performers painting themselves silver to attract the attention of passers-by. But with the decline in incomes caused by the pandemic, the streets have been flooded in an amount never before seen by “money people”.

Silver men spend more than 12 hours a day with paint on their bodies, crossing traffic lights and the streets of major cities in search of handouts. The ink they use is homemade, made from a mixture of oil and metallic pigments used in screen printing. At the end of the working day, they should clean themselves with dish soap, the most effective way to remove paint. The problem is that after a while, this whole process leaves the body with rashes and causes eye irritation.

“I have rashes all over my body. I have to shower twice. It may affect my health, but we need the money. We have two children at home; the first is only three years old, the second is only three months old. I have to remember that, ”a 25-year-old girl told The Guardian, who takes to the streets painted in silver every night to earn money.

According to the Indonesian Institute of Statistics (BPS), the disruption of business activities in the country caused 2.67 million people to lose their jobs, bringing the unemployment rate to 7.07% in August 2020, the lowest level. highest since 2011, according to The Guardian. In March 2020 alone, an estimated 1.63 million Indonesians fell into poverty, bringing the total to 26.4 million people.

Speaking to the UK publication, Jakarta’s head of social support services Ngapuli Peranginangin said the explosion of this phenomenon was one of the most notorious effects of the pandemic.

Now the authorities are threatening to put more and more obstacles in the streets. According to El Mundo, in Palembang, South Sumatra, authorities have decided to impose a fine of up to 480 million rupees (around 284 euros) and a three-month prison sentence on anyone who gives violence. money to money men.

In another urban center, in Semarang, the police announced that since July, they have been implementing measures to stop the phenomenon and make motorists comfortable on the roads, thus improving the image of the city.