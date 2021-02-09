We must persevere instead of relaxing: Why are the proponents of No-Covid right?

There is a great desire for normalcy. To the cinema again, to the hairdresser. Meet friends at the restaurant. This has not been possible for too long. It is therefore understandable that some people secretly or openly hope for release. A little more freedom. But at what price?

Some of them are currently being lulled into a false sense of security. Eventually, the number of new infections is declining. The seven-day incidence in some places has already fallen below 50, which politicians always support. But if we have learned anything in the last few months, we should listen to the experts. To people like RKI chief Lothar Wieler, who says: “The situation is far from under control.” A more contagious variant of the B117 has already been identified in 13 of the 16 Länder.

It is therefore right that the federal government and the federal states no longer slavishly adhere to the impact value of 50. Especially because a group of high-ranking scientists think that the brand is just as controversial. “There is no scientific evidence that it can work well with this number,” says virologist Melanie Brinkmann. He calls for the incidence to be reduced to less than ten through locks, tests and masks – in the hope that the pandemic will then be better controlled in the long run. “No Covid” is a phrase. This makes sense not only from a health point of view, but also from an economic point of view.

The cost of a third lock would be huge

Because if the release comes too soon, the next blocking may be tighter and longer. The costs to the economy, the state and society would be all the higher. Entrepreneurs oppose it and insist on earlier release. Even some economists like Ifo chief Clemens Fuest support the “No Covid” strategy. He argues: economic growth cannot exist in a world where a dangerous virus is on the rise. Companies would not be helped either if the release was followed by another blockade. If so, you better persevere – hoping to reopen shops, schools and cafes later on.

Virologist Melanie Brinkmann demands that the 7-day incidence be reduced to less than 10. Photo: imago images / photothek

Politicians are also betting on it now. The extension of the lockout after 14 February is considered agreed. On the other hand, it does not make sense that some prime ministers will continue to have plans to release them when they meet with the chancellor practically this Wednesday. They are asking for a timetable from when it will be re-enabled. This is understandable – but how reliable would such a schedule be? So far, only what you don’t know is clear: how the mutants evolve and which will emerge. Many people are already tired of Covid. Presenting a plan that politicians may not be able to follow is counterproductive.

In any case, the question of what relaxation should look like is more important than discussing when. For example, how can children go back to school? And how do you create the conditions for that? How are restaurant visits possible at some point? And how can companies protect their employees when there is no work from home? In addition, unlike in the past, support for businesses must flow quickly and unbureaucratically. Only then can they survive – and we can return to normal.