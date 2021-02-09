The new faces of technology are revealed

In 2020, French startups raised 5.4 billion euros, an amount higher than in 2019. The pattern could recur this year as these young French shoots keep doing better. French Tech 120 and Next 40 therefore continued to identify promising structures for their second edition. The latter can thus be supported in order to develop as well as possible. In particular, they can count on 60 French tech correspondents ready to help them run a specific administration. They can also count on support from Euronext to prepare for a future IPO.

A second action that is more geographically diverse than the first

Next 40 and French Tech 120 were the most promising young French companies for the second year in a row. The aim of the project is to shed light on future technology leaders, i.e. start-ups with currently strong potential that need to focus on their growth. Specifically, the Next 40 brings together 40 French companies that have high international potential and are not listed on the stock exchange. French Tech 120 integrates these 40 companies directly, but adds 80 more. The aim is therefore to assist each advertising company each year with the needs related to its proper development.

In the same category

International Women’s Day: HubSpot gives voice to customer experience experts

If one of the conditions for appearing on this ranking is a French headquarters, the first edition was very Parisian. This year the action is more diverse. In total, 30% of French Tech 120 startups’ headquarters are outside of Ile-de-France, and seven French regions are among the Next40 winners. The latter includes a dozen new startups, some of which appeared in France’s Tech 120 ranking last year. We find AB Tasty, Akeneo, Brut., Cybel Angel, Exotec, Heetch, Kinéis, Lumapps, Lydia, Qonto, Skeepers and Yubo. The French Tech 120 promotion includes 80 additional startups.

French Tech 120 and Next 40 have discovered companies that are developing and recruiting

The first batch of the most promising startups employed a total of 17,700 people in France. The new promotion increases this number to 26,000 positions. In 2020, young companies created 10,000 new jobs, which is around half of all new hires in the digital sector. These are estimated at 21,500. In 2021, French Tech 120 estimates that young companies will help create 10,000 new jobs.

In addition to recruitment, young shoots classified in French Tech 120 and Next 40 have an increasingly significant annual turnover. A total of 8.85 billion euros accumulated in 2019. These financial results are far more important than the results of the first promotion, as they are up 55%. Also, let’s remember that 2020 sales were not withheld for this new promotion, partly because some companies hadn’t closed their accounts yet and partly because some, especially those in the mobility sector, are largely affected by the Covid 19 crisis.

Finally, among these 120 companies selected by the French Tech 120 and the Next 40, we find that the industry is the dominant area of ​​activity for start-ups and is represented with 27% in this area. Next comes health with 23% and fintech with 15%.