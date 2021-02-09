Tokyo2020. Athletes released from quarantine but invited to celebrate sparingly – Observer

Olympic and Paralympic athletes attending Tokyo2020 will be released from quarantine upon arrival in Japan, according to the guide released on Tuesday by the organization, which calls for celebrations.

The guidance document on athlete and referee health practices for the Olympic and Paralympic Games was released today, calling for “finding other ways to celebrate” during the competitions, which will take place between 23 July and August 8 and between August 24 and September 5.

However, it is not clear how to meet this standard during medal ceremonies.

“If you’ve been to other Games, we know this experience will be different in a number of ways,” admits the organization, warning that “repeated or serious rule violations can lead to withdrawal of accreditation.”

Defendants, athletes and referees, as already determined for members of national teams and the media, are exempted from complying with quarantine, however, from having to submit a negative test for the new coronavirus, carried out up to 72 hours before the departure to Japan, where they can be tested again.

Cases of infection will be reported as ‘unable to compete’ and may be placed in isolation at one of the locations set up by the Tokyo2020 organization, while athletes having ‘close contact’ with a person infected with the coronavirus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic will only be able to participate in the tests after negative tests.

Athletes must not travel more than five days before competition and leave the country no later than two days after competition, and those who travel to Japan in advance will be tested three days before arriving in the Olympic Village and least every four days of stay.

Most of the restrictions are similar to those imposed on others involved, such as reducing social contact to a minimum in the 14 days before leaving for Japan and developing a business plan for the first 14 days in the country, indicating where and how to travel. and places of stay.

Also the frequent measurement of temperature and the permanent use of a mask, with the exception of training, competition, eating and sleeping, and the prohibition of waving hands and using the public transport (which is subject to authorization), as well as visiting tourist sites or attending gymnasiums, restaurants, shops and bars are common to the other actors of Tokyo2020.

This code of conduct for athletes should be detailed in April, with the update of this guide, which emphasizes individual responsibility in the fight against contagions: “It is crucial to have personal responsibility to be part plan”.

We believe that the planned measures will mitigate the risks and impacts resulting from participation in the Games, we are counting on your support to respect them. However, despite all precautions, risks and impacts are not completely eliminated, so you agree to participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games at your own risk, ”the document reads.

This guide should be reviewed and updated at least twice before the start of the Games.