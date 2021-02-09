Eight Member States have yet to submit recovery plans to Brussels – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

Eight European Union (EU) member states have yet to submit their national recovery and resilience plans to the European Commission to access post-Covid-19 community funds, while 19 countries have. already done, including Portugal.

Asked this Tuesday by Agência Lusa, the official source of the Community executive declared, without specifying, that “to date, the Commission has received draft plans or a large number of components from 19 Member States” of the EU . This means that eight other Member States have not yet taken this necessary step to move forward in the Stimulus Fund. Already a source linked to the process, he told Lusa that those eight countries are Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Ireland, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Malta and Estonia.

National recovery and resilience plans have already arrived in Brussels from Portugal, Greece, Slovenia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Spain, Germany, Croatia, from the Czech Republic, France, Slovakia, Cyprus, Finland, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Romania, Belgium and Latvia.

Without specifying, the official source of the European Commission assured that the institution is in “intense dialogue with all Member States on the preparation of its recovery and resilience plans, which establish their national reform and investment programs” .

Presidency of the EU. Portugal is working to make recovery funds available in June

“All member states have been encouraged to present their draft plans as soon as possible,” the same official source told Lusa, adding that this preparatory work aims to “facilitate rapid decision-making in the formal approval phase” . And he admitted that despite “good progress in this area, there is still a lot of work to be done.”

Still according to the information transmitted to Lusa by an official source of the institution, six EU Member States have already ratified the decision on own resources, an essential step which must be taken by all the parliaments of the 27 Member States with the European Commission markets to raise the 750 billion euros that will finance the recovery fund. These countries are, in addition to Portugal, Croatia, Cyprus, Slovenia, France and Bulgaria.

On Tuesday, the Portuguese EU Presidency reaffirmed the importance of the recovery plan being implemented without delay, the day the European Parliament votes on the main element of the package, the recovery and resilience mechanism.

Invited to participate this Tuesday in a debate, in the European Parliament, in Brussels, on the adoption of the regulation of the recovery mechanism, representing the Council of the EU, the Secretary of State for European Affairs, Ana Paula Zacarias, n ‘ has not spared praise for the work done by the European institutions to secure this “unprecedented” response to the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, but he warned that “there is still a lot of work to be done” and it is necessary to ensure that it does not suffer from any problem, given the urgency of funds.

Endowed with € 672.5 billion in grants and loans, the recovery and resilience mechanism is the main element of the recovery plan agreed in 2020 by the EU to face the social and economic crisis caused by the pandemic of Covid-19, the NextGenerationEU.