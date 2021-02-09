Iran could try to obtain nuclear weapons, warns Minister – Observer

Iran’s intelligence minister on Tuesday warned the West that his country could try to obtain nuclear weapons if the international sanctions that cripple it remain in place, state television said on Tuesday.

Mahmoud Alavi’s statements mark a rare occasion when a government official indicates that Iran can change the course of its nuclear program. Tehran has long insisted that the program is only for peaceful purposes.

A 1990 “fatwa” (religious order) from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declares nuclear weapons prohibited.

Our nuclear program is peaceful and the Supreme Leader ‘fatwa banned nuclear weapons, but if Iran is pushed in this direction then it would not be Iran’s fault, but those who pressured him. Alavi said.

“If a cat is trapped, it can show a type of behavior that a free cat would not have,” he said, while adding that Iran was not at this stage considering moving towards. a nuclear weapon.

Khamenei on Sunday called on the United States to lift all sanctions if it wants Iran to meet its 2015 commitments under the nuclear deal with world powers. However, President Joe Biden has said Washington will not take the first step.

A year after President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the nuclear deal and reinstated severe sanctions against the Islamic Republic, Tehran has gradually started to default on its commitments in the pact, concerning, for example, the reserves of authorized uranium and their level of enrichment. .

Iran insists that all violations of the agreement are easily reversible.