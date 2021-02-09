the tool for selling access to your premium Google Sheets

Today, more and more freelancers, entrepreneurs, or companies are selling templates, calculators, databases, etc. Many are using Google Sheets and its features to add value to their audience. However, some want to monetize this type of content while others are already selling, but have a problem: a Google Sheets can be easily duplicated and content once sold can be shared without restriction.

To solve this situation, Andrew Kamphey created OnlySheets. By selling templates himself, he found that buyers shared them for free.

Thanks to GumRoad, it is possible to sell access to Google Sheets without sharing the link “with the whole internet”. No more Google Sheets links switching from conversation to conversation, and thanks to Google Sheets, it’s finally possible to get paid!

Monetize content

Only sheets can be tested for free. All you have to do is go to the website and enter an email address to get “Reader” access to Google Sheets. If you click the Share button, it will be blocked. It is therefore possible to access Google Sheets but not share it!

Sheets only makes it possible to only grant people who have paid access to Google Sheets. For those who think they can just copy the link and open it through a new incognito window, a shame it doesn’t work.

To set up OnlySheets, you need to use Gumroad to create a product, deploy OnlySheet as a web app, and finally sell access to Google Sheets through Gumroad without removing the “All users with a link” parameter.

Sheets only work with documents and transparencies.

You will need to pay $ 20 to get the google script and how-to videos.