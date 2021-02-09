Myanmar. UN condemns use of force against demonstrators, denounces serious injuries – Observer

The UN on Tuesday condemned the “disproportionate” use of force against demonstrators challenging the recent military coup in Myanmar, denouncing the existence of “serious injuries” following the use of rubber and tear gas by the police.

“The use of disproportionate force against protesters is unacceptable,” Ola Almgren, United Nations (UN) resident coordinator in Myanmar (formerly Burma), said in a statement. “Many demonstrators were injured, some seriously”, added the representative, after having gathered several testimonies in several towns of Burmese territory.

At present, and according to the France-Presse (AFP) news agency, it is not possible to obtain an estimate of the number of injured in local hospitals.

On February 1, the military arrested Burmese civilian government chief Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and several government ministers and party leaders, declaring a state of emergency and putting a group of generals into power.

The European Union (EU), US, UN, Japan, China, France, and UK are some of the international voices that immediately criticized the coup promoted by the army in Myanmar.

In the following days, successive protests against the coup took place in several towns in Myanmar and the tension on the streets intensified, including on Tuesday.

In Naypyidaw, a city built to be the capital of the country, “the police fired rubber bullets at the demonstrators”, according to a testimony from a local, quoted by AFP. “My son was shot while trying to use a megaphone to ask people to protest peacefully,” said Tun Wai, a 56-year-old silversmith, who admitted he was “very worried”.

Previously, and according to AFP, the police had used water cannons to disperse a small group of demonstrators who refused to move away from a roadblock imposed by the police.

In Mandalay (center), the second city of the country, the police fired tear gas “against demonstrators who were waving flags of the National League for Democracy (NLD)”, Aung San Suu Kyi’s party.

On Monday, the Burmese military junta, which took power on February 1, enacted martial law, after successive protests and an ongoing general strike, which paralyzes the country.

The military declared martial law in at least six locations, imposing curfews and banning meetings with more than five people, as well as public speeches. The measure, which affects several neighborhoods in Yangon, the country’s largest city and economic center, also came into effect in the regions of Mandalay, Monywa, Loikaw, Hpsaung and Myaungmya.

Defying the imposed rules, the anti-coup protesters returned to the streets of Burma on Tuesday once again, but according to AFP, in a less expressive number than on other days.

In Rangoon, demonstrators gathered near the NLD headquarters. “No dictatorship!” “We want our leader!” Shouted the demonstrators, referring to Aung San Suu Kyi, detained in an unknown location since her arrest on February 1.

The United Nations Human Rights Council has scheduled an extraordinary session on Friday to address the situation in Myanmar, at the request of the UK and the EU, and with the support of at least 47 countries.

For its part, the UN Security Council called for the immediate release of the representatives detained by the army.

