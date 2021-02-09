Battery Cell Research Factory: Is the Industry Pulling the Plug? – Economics

On December 11, 2020, Ina Schieferdecker wrote a letter to members of Research Factory’s Battery Cell Production (FFB) “project support group” thanking them for their “major contributions” to the establishment of the FFB, which would not be needed in the future. “The FFB administration is being restructured,” business and science representatives said the heads of departments at the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF). The circle will be replaced by the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft Advisory Committee, which advises directly the operator of the research plant. This fits well: the operator is the Fraunhofer Gesellschaft.

There is 700 million euros at stake

This was preceded by a small quarrel over big money. Anja Karliczek’s ministry (CDU) spends € 500 million on the FFB, with another € 200 million coming from North Rhine-Westphalia as a new factory is being built in the Karliczek constituency in Münster. In order to be able to release additional funds for the FFB in the 2020 budget year, the ministry needed a favorable opinion from the project support group in the autumn. He agreed – provided that Fraunhofer presented a business plan for the FFB. Fraunhofer responded with a comprehensive statement – without a business plan. As a result, industry in the support group was unable to decide on the release of tax funds. What do hundreds of millions spend if FFB operators don’t know exactly what’s going on with the money?

The automotive industry was a topic

This episode is another example of the difficult relationship between business and FFB. The idea of ​​using state-funded research facilities to improve the conditions for large-scale production of industrial battery cells, especially with regard to electromobility, arose from blaming the BMBF many years ago: car manufacturers and major suppliers do not want to solve a future problem. For some, the cost of entering the market was too high (Bosch), others saw the cell simply as a commodity (Daimler), ie the supply part that you buy from Asian manufacturers. That has changed now. And seriously. The Federal Ministry of Economy alone spends three billion euros on battery cells in the country, including Tesla in Brandenburg. There are about a dozen industrial plants on the way. This is regardless of the expensive research plant in Münster, which is not really moving.

Surprising location decision

To ensure that FFB is closely linked to industry and potential users already in the design phase, the BMBF set up a “founding commission” in early 2019: representatives from Thyssen-Krupp and Manz represented the plant construction, while chemicals and raw materials were BASF, Umicore and SGL Carbon was on the commission, a BMW man representing the automotive industry and Varta and Customcells for cell manufacturers who had not yet produced cells for car batteries.

Six federal states have applied for a prestigious new facility with a core set of 150 highly skilled workers. The founding commission preferred Ulm, but the outsider Münster surprisingly received the offer in June 2019. Some scientists from Münster are still unable to explain this decision. The fact that the federal district of research minister Karliczka also benefits from the placement decision has provoked speculation and anger.

“Industry is stolen”

The ministers-presidents of the defeated Länder of Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Lower Saxony were angry and asked in a joint letter to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) to “re-examine the decision and explain the technical reasons in a transparent and comprehensible manner”. Changes in the selection process “have indicated that it is not only the research and innovation policy aspects that are important when deciding on a location.”

That was the beginning of the summer of 2019. In the winter of 2021, “industry is completely alienated,” as the industry representative says. Fraunhofer “kidnapped” the FFB and now did what he wanted. Bypass potential users, still without concept and without customers, who at some point have to accept cells developed and manufactured in Münster from FFB. “The plug is part of this,” the industry says. “The whole system is two years later,” says another industrialist. None of them want to be named: it’s too much tax money and no one wants to deal with donors in the BMBF and other ministries.

“Industrial sandbox”

The frustration was evident on December 9, when FFB invited to an industrial workshop. It is too late and, according to the minutes, there is a risk of “research as an end in itself”. FFB is just too far from the market. The operators of Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft identified the following points as “challenges”: “Identifying customers and creating a long-term business model”, “German engineering skills” that have not yet been able to compete with Asian competitors, and “Improving communication and cooperation”.

FFB would like to start with all the links in the value chain: from cellular materials to cell production and application to recycling. You see yourself as a “sandbox for the battery industry.” But what if none of the potential users play in the sand? “No company has a positive view of FFB,” says an industry representative. “Now you should pull the cable and reconsider what the FFB could contribute to by the end of this decade.” But there is hope: another workshop with industry is scheduled for this Wednesday. According to FFB, 60 companies have registered.