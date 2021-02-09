Council and European Parliament with prior agreement on strengthening European Union civil protection – Observer

The Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) and representatives of the European Parliament reached a provisional agreement on Monday evening on a proposal to strengthen the European Union’s civil protection mechanism.

This proposal, according to an official statement from the Council of the EU, will allow the Union and Member States “to be better prepared for natural and man-made disasters” and “to react more quickly when they occur. , including in cases a majority of the Member States simultaneously ”.

The new rules will allow the European Commission to “fill the gaps in the field of transport and logistics” and, in the event of an emergency, “to directly acquire certain additional capacities of” rescEU “” which, alongside the organized capacities by the Member States, to be “fully funded from the EU budget”.

The Portuguese Presidency of the Council and representatives of the European Parliament reached a preliminary agreement after a meeting on Monday evening 8 February, chaired by the Secretary of State for Internal Administration, Patrícia Gaspar.

In an official note sent to the press on Tuesday, the Ministry of Internal Administration welcomes the previous agreement, highlighting Portugal as “one of the countries which boost development and strengthen the mechanism”.

Interior Minister Eduardo Cabrita stresses that this mechanism is “an essential instrument of EU solidarity”, as it “has provided vital support to Member States facing fires, earthquakes and other disasters. devastating ”.

According to Eduardo Cabrita, the Covid-19 pandemic has shown “the challenges that many Member States need support simultaneously” and, therefore, the new rules will allow them to be “even better prepared for situations similar to the to come up”.

This agreement also provides for an improvement in terms of prevention and preparedness, in which the European Commission, together with the Member States, will define and develop the EU’s objectives in terms of disaster resilience in the field of civil protection.

These non-binding targets will be defined in the recommendations of the Commission, on the basis of “current and prospective scenarios”, including data on past events and the impacts of climate change on disaster risks.

The provisional regulation foresees 1,263 million euros of funds for the period 2021-2027, according to the political guidance provided by the European Council of 21 July 2020, and will include up to 2,056 million euros for the implementation of civil protection measures in view of the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, provided for in the Community block recovery instrument.

This figure is three times higher compared to the multiannual budget 2014-2020, reflecting the strengthening of the EU’s collective response to disasters, in particular the recent creation of a capacity reserve, called “ rescEU ”, a of the European protection reserve. improved disaster prevention and preparedness.

The percentage of funds to be allocated to prevention, preparedness and response provides for a flexible approach which, in case of urgent need, will allow the Commission to reallocate funds for response actions beyond the flexibility margin .

Established in 2001, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism coordinates the response to natural and man-made disasters at EU level, with the aim of promoting cooperation between national civil protection authorities, increasing public awareness and disaster preparedness; and to enable “rapid, effective and coordinated” assistance to affected populations.