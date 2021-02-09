Navalny case. EU High Representative admits to offering Member States to impose sanctions on Russia – Observer

The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday he would propose to EU leaders the adoption of sanctions against Russia at the European Council on March 25-26.

“At the European Council in March, we will provide guidance on the way forward [para as relações entre a Rússia e a UE]. It is up to Member States to decide on the next step, but yes, that may include sanctions. And I will go forward with concrete proposals, using the power of initiative of the High Representative, ”said Josep Borrell during a speech to the plenary session of the European Parliament (EP) where he clarified the MEPs on his visit to Russia between February 4 and 6.

The imposition of sanctions is one of the conclusions Borrell drew from his trip to Moscow, saying he was “very concerned” about the “geostrategic choices” that the Russian authorities are making and the “implications” that these could have for. the EU. and for the society of the country.

“We are at a crossroads in our relations with Russia and the choices we make will determine the international power dynamics of this century and, in particular, whether we will move towards a more cooperative or more polarized model, based on closed societies or free societies, ”he stressed.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Among what he learned from the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Borrell underlined the idea that Russia “is following a worrying authoritarian path”.

Navalny. European Parliament condemns expulsion of European diplomats from Russia

“The space for civil society and freedom of expression continues to shrink and there seems to be no space for the development of democratic alternatives,” he said.

According to the head of European diplomacy, “Russia’s power structure”, which combines “hidden economic interests” and “political and military control”, does not open the door to the discussion of “rights” or “values”. Democratic policies, which the Russian authorities consider to be “existential threats”.

In this context, and recalling that his objective during the trip to Russia, in addition to condemning the arrest of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, was also to find out whether the Russian authorities “are interested in reversing the deterioration” of relations with the ‘EU, Borrell stressed that the answer is’ clear’. “No they are not. They are not if we continue to bring human rights and the political situation into the package. But human rights are in our DNA and we cannot refuse to do so. ‘talk about it,’ he said.

Navalny. Moscow expels diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden

In light of this finding, the High Representative stressed that in addition to sanctions, Russia’s “containment efforts” must also include “robust actions” to respond to “disinformation, cyber attacks and others. hybrid challenges ”.

The High Representative however argued that political space should be “preserved” for political “involvement” with Moscow whenever it is in the interest of the European Union. “Russia remains our biggest neighbor. We must define the modus vivendi which will avoid a permanent confrontation ”, he declared.

As part of this strategy for Russia, the head of diplomacy also underlined the need to continue the dialogue with Russian civil society, which wishes to “maintain strong links” with the EU and which has “genuine democratic aspirations. “. “We must not turn our backs on them: maybe the Russian authorities want to disconnect from Europe, but we must not disconnect from civil society and the Russian people,” he said.

In view of the criticism that arose after her visit to Moscow – and which led 81 MEPs to write a letter to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, asking for her resignation – Borrell said that, in context ” , I knew that “there were risks” in traveling. He decided to “take them”, he said, for defending the “need to keep the channels of communication open, to speak by looking into each other’s eyes, especially in matters of conflict”.

Navalny: Borrell says relations between Russia and EU are at a very low point

“Defending Navalny’s rights in Moscow, while his trial was unfolding, is a way of showing that foreign policy cannot be reduced to issuing written statements from a safe distance, from an office in the Berlaymont. [edifício da Comissão Europeia] or the European External Action Service (EEAS), ”he said.

The head of diplomacy therefore called for “unity” in the European Union, stressing that Russia has sought to “divide” member states but has not “succeeded”.

“We must find a way to move forward on these issues and in doing so preserve our unity and determination. Without unity there is no determination and without determination we will not be able to develop a good policy ”for Russia, he said.

Josep Borrell visited Russia from February 4-6, a visit marked by the expulsion of diplomats from Germany, Russia and Poland by Moscow.

In a note posted to the European External Action Service (EEAS) blog on Sunday, Borrell called the visit “very complicated”, marked by an “aggressively organized press conference” and the indication that “the Russian authorities do not want to take advantage of “the opportunity to have a constructive dialogue with the EU”.