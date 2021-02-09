MNE sees China as an economic partner and the United States as an ally – Observer

Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva defended on Tuesday that, for Portugal, China does not replace the United States, stressing that Beijing is an economic partner and Washington an ally.

During a hearing at the Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs and Portuguese Communities, Augusto Santos Silva responded to Social Democrat MP Nuno Miguel Carvalho, who questioned him on whether the recent trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and China could affect relations between the United States. States and the European Community, namely with Portugal.

“Portugal has trading partners all over the world and China is one of them. China is not a substitute for the United States. Our allies are among EU Member States, UK, US, Canada, Atlantic Alliance [Organização do Tratado do Atlântico Norte — NATO] and in Portuguese-speaking countries ”, declared the head of the Portuguese diplomacy.

The German EU presidency, Santos Silva recalled, signed the trade agreement with China and Portugal, which passed it in Portugal on January 1 this year, “will continue, with caution”, to do everything to make it a success.

The hearing was held at the request of the Parliamentary Group of the Socialist Party (PS), at the end of the 44th meeting of the Permanent Bilateral Commission between Portugal and the United States, held by videoconference on December 17, in the context of changes in US foreign policy. with the new President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the reflexes in Portugal.

Santos Silva recalled that the United States is the largest trading partner with the exception of the EU and that Portugal sees the new North American administration as an “opportunity to refresh” bilateral relations.

“With the new mandate, a new avenue of cooperation opens up in relations with the United States, which are developing [nos últimos anos]. Yes, with Biden, there is a better alignment of foreign policy, multilateralism and the global agenda ”, argued the Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs.

According to Santos Silva, Biden reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to NATO and presented three priorities for American foreign policy, such as holding a climate summit in April this year, another with the chiefs. state and government of developing countries. turning point in the orientation of the strategy for the Indo-Pacific region.

In this sense, the head of diplomacy indicated that convergence with the United States makes it more useful to hold the EU / India summit, an “absolutely essential” priority of the Portuguese presidency of the 27.

With Portugal taking the EU presidency, the idea, added Santos Silva, is that it can serve as a hub between the three markets and regions, “an opportunity not to be missed”.

The strengthening of European relations with India becomes all the more relevant when a comprehensive regional economic agreement was recently signed between the countries of Oceania and Southeast Asia, in which India is present.

Santos Silva also recalled that trade relations between Lisbon and Washington have improved in recent years, with the increase of North American investments in Portugal, especially in the fields of banking, new technologies and tourism, as well as in the energy sector, with the port of Sines serving as a “gateway” for gas from the United States to Europe, “avoiding greater dependence on that of Russia”.