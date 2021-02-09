Electronic Arts acquires Glu and takes a giant leap in mobile games

In a press release published February 8, 2021, Electronic Arts (EA) announced the acquisition of Glu, a mobile game development company, for $ 2.4 billion. The acquisition will be fully completed by the end of June 2021.

Title based on celebrities

While the name is little known, Glu, a company Tencent has invested in in particular, is a heavyweight in the smartphone game space. The publisher specializes in creating celebrity games, of which Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly the most famous: Hollywood. Titles inspired by Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj and Chef Gordon Ramsay were also produced by the company. Most of Glu’s games are free and have many in-app purchases.

After the acquisition, Glu’s 800 employees will continue to work independently on the company’s games, but they can also develop titles based on the intellectual property owned by EA, whose reputation in the gaming world is no longer doing: it’s the second largest American Video game publisher by market cap after Activision Blizzard Inc., thanks in particular to iconic titles like FIFA and Battlefield.

EA wants to double its presence in the wireless market

Electronic Arts’ goal with this acquisition is clear: to have a more prominent place in the mobile game market, which we will recall is in full expansion. Literally augmented by the pandemic, the sector broke records in the first phase of containment, grossing $ 19 billion.

“Mobile continues to grow as the world’s largest gaming platform. With Glu’s games and talent, we are doubling the size of our wireless business,” said Andrew Wilson, EA CEO. The American publisher stated that its mobile games had 100 million monthly active users. “With our huge portfolio and growing global audience, we will bring more engaging experiences to our players and fuel the growth of Electronic Arts,” continued the CEO. At this time, the publisher has given no indication of the potential content that could result from the merger of the two companies.

As a reminder, the video game industry was $ 139.9 billion in 2020. This is synonymous with unprecedented growth in the sector.