UNITED STATES. Several people shot in a shooting at a clinic in Minnesota. There are already five injured and one detainee registered – Observer

UNITED STATES. Several people shot in a shooting at a clinic in Minnesota. There are already five injured and one detainee registered

Several people were shot dead on Tuesday by a man at a clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, and one person was arrested, local officials said. Five people were injured, CNN said.

The shooting took place at the Alina Clinic in Buffalo – a town of about 15,000 people about 50 kilometers north of Minneapolis in the northern United States, said Kelly Prestidge of the Buffalo Police Department.

Authorities claim that a person was detained without providing further details on the perpetrator or perpetrators.

Police were also unable to confirm information provided by local media about a possible bomb or explosion at the clinic.

Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke told a local TV station that the shooting took place inside the clinic and that there were no longer threats to public safety.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Health said he could not confirm whether the clinic administered vaccines against Covid-19.