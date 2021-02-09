Gaia’s candidacy for European Youth Capital in 2024 validated – Observer

The candidacy of Vila Nova de Gaia, the only Portuguese and Iberian, European youth capital in 2024, has been validated by the European Youth Forum, informed the local council, which will compete with nine other cities.

“The European Youth Forum has officially validated Gaia’s candidacy for the European Youth Capital. It is the only Portuguese and Iberian presence, given that Spain has not presented any candidacy, ”describes the chamber of Vila Nova de Gaia in a statement.

In the race for the European Youth Capital in 2024, in total there are nine opposing cities in this municipality of the district of Porto: Batoumi (Georgia), Chisinau (Moldova), Ghent and La Louvière (Belgium), Istres ( France), Lublin (Poland), Lviv (Ukraine), as well as Szekesfehervar and Vesprem (Hungary).

The council of Vila Nova de Gaia underlines that the jury which will determine the five finalists is made up of representatives of international and European entities, members of civil society and representatives of young people at local and regional level and journalists. Communication from the finalist cities is scheduled for March 9, followed by a period of improving applications until the final decision is expected to be announced in November this year.

The current European capital of youth is the Lithuanian Klaipeda, but due to the constraints caused by the covid-19 pandemic, the French city of Amiens, which was the European capital of youth in 2020, continues to develop its program .

Cascais chosen to organize the European Youth Capital in 2018

In January 2020, in statements to the Lusa agency, Gaia Chamber Youth and Youth Volunteering Advisor Elísio Pinto said the candidacy would be “ambitious”, listing several supports so far shown by personalities such as the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, as well as the Secretary of State for Sports and Youth, João Paulo Rebelo, and the Mayor of Cascais, Carlos Carreira, among others.

“This application is no longer municipal, it is already a national application. We are convinced that Vila Nova de Gaia starts where other applications left off, ”said Elísio Pinto.

The title of European Youth Capital, created in 2009 by the European Youth Forum, an organization which brings together and brings together national youth councils from different European countries, as well as European youth structures, has already been awarded to the Portuguese cities of Braga and Cascais, respectively in 2012 and 2018.

The intention of Vila Nova de Gaia, district of Porto, to apply for this title was made public in February 2018 by the mayor, the socialist Eduardo Vítor Rodrigues, who, in statements to the Lusa agency, on the sidelines of the presentation of the Municipality The plan of the youth (s) of this municipality has moved forward to prepare “plural” activities dedicated “to a very heterogeneous youth”.