EU launches new agenda for the Mediterranean and offers € 7 billion in aid until 2027 – Observer

EU launches new agenda for the Mediterranean and offers € 7 billion in aid until 2027

The European Union (EU) on Tuesday launched a new agenda for the Mediterranean to promote peace and security in the region, as well as regular migration, also offering financial support of seven billion euros until 2027 .

In a statement, the community executive informs that “the European Commission and the High Representative adopted a joint communication on Tuesday proposing an ambitious and innovative new Mediterranean agenda”.

“The new agenda is based on the conviction that by working together and in a spirit of partnership, common challenges can be turned into opportunities, for the mutual benefit of the EU and its southern neighbors”, adds the institution.

The document approved on Tuesday also includes an Economic Investment Plan dedicated to “stimulating long-term socio-economic recovery in neighboring countries to the South”, which is budgeted at seven billion euros for the period 2021-2027. under the new Community instrument for Neighborhood, Development and International Cooperation.

Brussels estimates that this financial support could even mobilize up to 30 billion euros of private and public investment in the region over the next decade.

This economic investment plan aims to “ensure that the quality of life of the populations of the region improves and that the economic recovery, even after the Covid-19 pandemic, leaves no one behind”, underlines the community executive in the information released on Tuesday. market.

To this end,< le plan comprend des initiatives emblématiques préliminaires pour renforcer la résilience, bâtir la prospérité et accroître le commerce et les investissements pour soutenir la compétitivité et une croissance inclusive >>, while betting on the< respect des droits de l'homme et de l'état de droit >> as an integral part […] to guarantee citizens’ confidence in the institutions, ”he adds.

With the new agenda for the Mediterranean, the EU therefore proposes “to join forces in the fight against climate change and to accelerate the double green and digital transition and to exploit its potential, to renew its commitment in favor of shared values, to jointly fight against forced displacement and migration and strengthen the unity and determination of the EU, its Member States and its neighboring partners to the South to promote peace and security in the Mediterranean region ”.

The stakes are countries or regions like Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Palestine, Syria and Tunisia.

Two of the five main objectives of this new program focus on “providing support to countries to face security challenges and find solutions to ongoing conflicts”, as well as “jointly addressing the challenges of forced displacement and migration. irregularities and facilitate safe and legal pathways for migration and mobility ”.

Brussels also wants to “renew the common commitment to democracy, the rule of law, human rights and responsible governance” and “support resilient, inclusive, sustainable and interconnected economies that create opportunities for all, especially women and young people ”, Taking advantage of“ The potential of a low carbon future ”.

In 1995, the Barcelona Declaration was signed, which launched the Euro-Mediterranean Partnership with the aim of creating an area of ​​peace, shared prosperity and human and cultural exchanges. The last review of the European Neighborhood Policy took place in 2015.

After, in December, the European Council underlined the need to create a new agenda for the countries of the South, this proposal now appears, more than 25 years after the Barcelona declaration.