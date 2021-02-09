The good intentions of unified trade in 2021

Who could have predicted such an abrupt acceleration in omnichannel use in 2020? Probably nobody. While it can’t be denied that e-commerce has exploded, retailers have had to deal with curfews, local restrictions, and partial closures. These limitations very quickly differentiated brands that had adopted unified retailing from those that had been slow to adopt reasonable operating standards. Even if La Poste delivered 4 million parcels a day in December, 50% more than last year. Although it is not yet time for the 2020 evaluation on FEVAD’s side, we expect strong contrasts depending on the industry. This requires action to be taken to address the various shortcomings pointed out over the last year. Proximis and Emakina, both leaders in unified retail, share their good intentions for 2021.

Differentiate between e-commerce and digital commerce

When it comes to digital trade, we have to think about its global nature, the integration of the digital into the entire operational chain and the brand’s value chain. Ultimately, e-commerce is just a sales channel, part of digital commerce. Retailers often want to offer a variety of channels but often forget to merge them. Digital commerce could therefore be seen as what unifies these channels.

In the same category

Japan wants the G7 to implement the MNBC framework quickly

This means that we are digitizing key steps that create value, such as manufacturing processes, inventory management, product movement (from warehouses to points of sale for example), marketing, sales, returns. Products …

For Romain Dehaudt, Director of Strategic and Commercial Development at Emakina: “By adding digital to the e-commerce box, the company, which continues to view the e-commerce website as a business in competition with the brand’s physical distribution network be silenced. This reflection is not only flawed, but also a real brake on the company’s digital transformation as it helps fuel the imagination where digital will replace business. Conversely, we spend a lot of time on proximis, stating that digital, when used in the right place, enables stores to sell more. Let’s just take the example of electronic reservation: the website acts as a virtual storefront where stocks are updated in real time. The customer reserves a product online and then buys it in-store. “

The consumer must be at the center of the strategy

By connecting all environments, a unified retail ecosystem is primarily available to consumers, regardless of whether they buy a product in the store or on the e-commerce website. For every step, every process, every integration, every development we have to bring additional benefits. In the way of thinking, “the how is more important than the what,” explains Anaïs Veerapatren, Global Head of Brand & Communication at Proximis. The how? Thanks to the perfect management and orchestration of orders, regardless of where the stocks are located, and the unification of customer and product data in order to offer the best possible promise, it is possible to adapt to any type of purchase and return trip through all sales channels . Thus, the brand always has the ability to ensure a seamless shopping journey both online and in-store and to give a positive answer to every customer regardless of the route chosen. We can take the example of a customer who sees a product on Instagram, pays for the product on the brand’s website, and opts for in-store delivery.

This approach was confirmed by the excellent results achieved by the agnès b brand, supported by Emakina and Proximis. The brand took advantage of the forced business interruption during the initial lockdown to expedite its work in the unified trade space. A healthy decision as France has seen 118% growth since the retail outlet reopened and over 270% growth in the UK.

Put business before technology

Obviously, unified commerce cannot be successful without the support of technology. However, they should not take precedence over any form of operational philosophy. No point of contact should take precedence over another, so that the customer has the opportunity to choose the experience that they most naturally enter according to their context. Everything has to be complementary.

This can occur, for example, when setting up a single shopping cart from the online shop to the mobile application. A standard for the consumer that he unfortunately does not always find. On the same principle, some brands tend to differentiate processing of returns according to the shopping channel. A consumer who has bought in a marketplace therefore does not benefit from the same conditions as another consumer who has gone into a store. A heresy for unified trade that increasingly costs brands that are increasingly judged on their value for money.

A good example of this process union solution, now available at La Grande Récré, which saw an average basket increase of 16% when setting up a single basket.

With developments in consumption patterns continuing to accelerate, the brand has also reached out to Proximis and Emakina to set up a contactless drive solution. A mission that was accomplished in a few days and that made it possible to increase the conversion rate in the store by 130%.

After all, the paths of single trade are far from impenetrable and all planned. It’s not just about digitizing the entire value chain or using a standard model, but above all about business and customer satisfaction. Elements that could be qualified as elementary, but are often far apart because they are managed by professions and teams that are often far apart.