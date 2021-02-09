Catholic Church denounces hundreds of deaths in Ethiopia’s Tigray region – Observer

The Catholic Church denounced on Tuesday the existence of hundreds of deaths resulting from the fighting in the separatist region of Tigray, considering the situation in this region of northern Ethiopia, the target of a military operation in November, as “alarming” .

“Hundreds of citizens are killed in the conflicts in the Tigray region. Nobody knows for sure the number of dead, ”denounced Regina Lynch, project director of the Aid to the Church in Need (AIS) Foundation, adding that she has information according to which among the dead are priests and leaders of the Catholic Church.

The director of the AIS project described an “alarming” situation in this region of northern Ethiopia, which “has been totally isolated for almost three weeks, without internet or telephone”.

According to Lynch, “the news” coming from those who were able to visit the area “is terrible”, with reports of shops, schools, churches and convents looted and destroyed.

Ethiopia. Norwegian Refugee Council denounces destruction of infrastructure in Tigray

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

“Thousands of people fled their homes, many crossed the border into Sudan, but others sought refuge in remote areas, in the mountains, without water or access to food,” he said. .

According to Regina Lynch, in the Tigray region, which borders Eritrea and Sudan, around 95% of the population is Christian and belongs to the Ethiopian Coptic Orthodox Church.

The director of the AIS Foundation said she was unable to confirm information explaining the deaths of more than 700 people in an attack in November on the Orthodox Church of Santa Maria de Sião (Maryam Tsiyon) in Aksum.

Regina Lynch, however, said the AIS Foundation had received “confirmation of a series of deaths and attacks against innocent people in many parts of the region and also in the Aksum region”.

Ethiopia: Tigray has 2.3 million people in need of humanitarian aid

“The population is terrified,” said the official, adding that she had received information that in December there had been another attack with more than a hundred victims in Maryam Dengelat’s church.

“It’s a political problem, but those who pay with their lives are citizens and civilians. It is a terrible situation, ”said the head of the AIS Foundation.

The humanitarian crisis in Tigray has been exacerbated by fighting between the Ethiopian federal government and regional authorities of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which began in November 2020.