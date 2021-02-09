Orange is taking action on Amitié, Facebook’s transatlantic cable network

After establishing Dunant, Google’s submarine cables, the Orange Marine Sector, expects Friendship to arrive in the coming days. According to a spokesman for the social network, Facebook’s 6,800-kilometer transatlantic cable network with 16 fiber pairs and a maximum capacity of 23 Tbit / s should be operational in early 2022.

Orange is responsible for the arrival of Friendship on the French coast

Friendship is a project from 2017. For the development of this gigantic cable network that connects the USA with Europe, Facebook decided to trust European players: the construction of this project, which is estimated at 250 million euros, has been entrusted to the French Alcatel Submarine Networks. For its part, Orange is responsible for the French part of these cables. In particular, the French company must ensure the maintenance of the landing stations. Orange is currently on the move as the cable network is expected to arrive on the French coast in the coming days.

While Dunant connects Virginia Beach with Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez, Amitié connects the state of Massachusetts with the city of Porge directly above the Arcachon Basin and with Bude, a city in the southwest of England. On the British coasts, Vodafone will play the same role as Orange in France. An Orange spokesman recently stated in a press release: “Dunant and Amitié cables will bring the backbone of the global Internet to a new generation thanks to increased capacity.”

It is difficult at the moment to realize what these cables will allow, but we definitely know that they have a greater capacity than any existing system operating on a transatlantic scale. Jean-Luc Vuillemin, Director of Orange’s international networks: “The arrival of these new generations of more efficient submarine cables, taking into account the strategic problems and national sovereignty related to submarine cables, makes Orange a major player in the world market . “. All thanks to GAFAM …

The GAFAMs are leading

In recent years, most of the web giants have invested in such infrastructures. Satellites, submarine cables, floating balloons … the goal is the same every time: to improve the world’s connectivity. The Dunant and Amitié cables run not far from Marea, a cable deployed by Facebook and Microsoft in 2017 between Virginia Beach and Bilbao on the north coast of Spain. GAFAMs could account for 80% of the bandwidth carried by submarine cables in 2 to 3 years.

Google is way ahead in this area. The Mountain View giant has nearly 15 submarine cables to date. Facebook is not yet far with its 12 cables, Microsoft has 5, like Amazon. For its part, Orange is fully exploiting the potential of this market. The French operator is also maneuvering the largest submarine cable project: 2Africa, a huge 37,000-kilometer-long submarine cable that will connect 23 African countries with the Middle East and Europe.

Najam Ahmad and Kevin Salvadori, the two people in charge of this project at Facebook, recently stated, “When this project is completed, this project will provide the capacity and reliability of an Internet that Africa so desperately needs and complement the growing demand in the Middle East. Eventually, 2Africa will support the growth of 4G, 5G and broadband access for hundreds of millions of people. “