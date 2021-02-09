Brazilian police seize 29 tonnes of marijuana on border with Paraguay – Observer

Brazil’s Federal Roads Police announced Monday that they had seized 29 tons of marijuana from a truck stopped in a municipality near the country’s border with Paraguay. The apprehension was underlined by the country’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, who congratulated those responsible for the operation on social networks, who called it “the biggest drug seizure” in the history of the federal police. roads.

Although this is the largest seizure of marijuana to date by the federal highway police in Brazil, the largest drug seizure in the country’s history was recorded by the state military police. of Mato Grosso do Sul in August 2020, when authorities seized 33.3 tons of drugs.

The operation carried out last Monday took place at kilometer 295 of the federal road BR-267, in the jurisdiction of Rio Brilhante, municipality of Mato Grosso do Sul, a Brazilian state bordering Paraguay and Bolivia, which has become the main port of entry for drugs in Brazil.

Traffic police said the 29,270 kilograms of marijuana found were hidden under a cargo of corn that the driver of the intercepted truck claimed he would bring into São Paulo state. Although the driver presented the respective receipt of the corn cargo, the police decided to inspect the truck as they had received information about its possible use for transporting drugs.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The vehicle was transported to a grain factory with a structure for unloading and after the removal of the corn, it was possible to discover marijuana. The 40-year-old driver without a criminal record said that for delivering the cargo to the state of São Paulo, he would receive the vehicle used for transport as payment.

According to the Justice Department, seizures of marijuana last year reached record levels as roads in Mato Grosso do Sul were more empty due to the pandemic, which has resulted in border restrictions between the two countries.