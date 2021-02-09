Lawyer case. Ana Carla Almeida advances with complaint to annul the appointment of José Guerra – Observer

In update

Prosecutor Ana Carla Almeida has decided to file a complaint with the General Court of Justice of the European Union against the Council of the European Union concerning the competition for the college of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office. As regards the observer, the complaint was brought to the services of this Luxembourg-based court of first instance at the end of last week.

The aim of the action of the magistrate of the central investigation and prosecution department is simple: to annul the decision of the Council of the European Union (EU), which, through the interference of Minister Francisca Van Dunem, appointed the prosecutor José Guerra at the office of the European prosecutor.

This is the second complaint to challenge the competition of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office after a Belgian magistrate initiated a similar action. Contacted by the observer, lawyer Ana Carla Almeida declined to comment.

If the General Court of Justice of the EU confirms Ana Carla Almeida, the Council of the EU will have to decide again who will be the prosecutor who will represent Portugal at the European Public Prosecutor’s Office. José Guerra, for his part, has been in office since October 2020 at the European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

It is recalled that Ana Carla Almeida was the Portuguese magistrate chosen by the committee of independent experts of the Council of the EU. As the committee’s opinion was not binding, António Costa’s government intervened in the process, with Minister Francisca Van Dunem informing the Council that lawyer José Guerra had to be chosen. The Council ended up following this indication, as it did in the case of the Belgian and Bulgarian prosecutors.

Francisca Van Dunem invoked the national competition which had been managed by the Superior Council of the Public Ministry, in which José Guerra had been in first place, João Conde Correia in second place and Ana Carla Almeida in third place. This classification, however, was not followed by the European experts who assessed the three Portuguese prosecutors and chose Ana Carla Almeida as the best option.

In statements made to the Observer at the beginning of January, Ana Carla Almeida declared that she wanted to defend “the independence of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, the regular functioning of the rule of law, the right of citizens to good administration and respect for the principle transparency in the functioning of the institutions which govern them. At the time, it was not yet known whether the prosecutor specializing in investigating cases of fraud with European funds would initiate a legal complaint, but the magistrate said that “available to continue adopting will always be supervised by these values ​​which in my opinion overlap with concrete personal interests ”.

The DCIAP prosecutor said at the time that “as a magistrate and as a citizen” she was aware “that the information that was made public on the way in which the selection process took place was not not contribute to these values ​​”.