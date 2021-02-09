Cape Verde National Police steps up investigation with new central leadership – Observer

The national director of the national police of Cape Verde, Emanuel Moreno, guaranteed on Tuesday that the conditions are met to improve the criminal investigation in the country, with the inauguration of the central directorate of this police, based in Praia.

“From now on, we believe that the basic conditions to improve the score even more are already in place,” said the national director, addressing the elements of the national police who ensure the criminal investigation, so far in a decentralized manner.

We will have more and better gains, especially in the field of investigations. Once the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations is installed and provided with human, technical and tactically prepared means, we will be able to face the adversities of daily life and the cases brought before the National Police ”, declared Emanuel Moreno, stressing, in the However , the need to strengthen resources.

The new Central Police Department for Criminal Investigations was inaugurated on Tuesday in Praia in the presence of the Minister of the Interior, Paulo Rocha, who stressed the importance of the new unit.

First, the qualification and strengthening of the criminal investigation within the National Police, with a dedicated institution and a coordination structure. And coordination is the second major objective ”, underlined the Minister.

We have criminal investigation offices on the islands, we have criminal investigation centers, now we have a national structure for the coordination of criminal investigations carried out by the national police across the country ”, added Paulo Rocha.

This new central directorate will also be the “structure responsible for the direct articulation” of the national police with the public prosecution, the general prosecutor’s office and the judicial police.

The interlocutors are clear, perfectly established, which will promote articulation and coordination between the different actors ”, defended Paulo Rocha.

The installation of the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations in the former premises of the Attorney General’s office in Prainha, Praia, was even planned by the Ministry of Internal Administration for 2020.

In a previous interview with Lusa, Minister Paulo Rocha recalled that the creation of the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations of the National Police is a process that began about three years ago, the first step involving the technical cooperation of the authorities of Portuguese police, in the definition of the model and the operating structure, followed by the creation of the entire legal framework for this purpose, the organic structure and, more recently, the training of officers.

In this process, he added, the “transition of powers” ​​still attributed to the judicial police, in the investigation of cases, is planned for the new central directorate of the national police, which will have three axes: criminal analysis, technical police and coordination of criminal investigations.

It is a big challenge, in terms of human resources, resources, equipment, because it is a new structure ”, underlined the Minister.

Paulo Rocha guaranteed that the national police were already carrying out a criminal investigation, although the main task today is to “prevent” the crime from happening.

The national police are a reactive force, when a crime occurs, they investigate ”, he explained.