The Guinea-Bissau Medical Association advises doctors who are not specialists to perform surgeries only with judicial authorization – Observer …

The Order of Physicians of Guinea-Bissau (OMGB) advises clinicians who are not specialists to perform different types of surgery in the country’s hospitals only with the authorization of the justice and administrative authorities, in case of ’emergency.

The OMGB’s opinion is contained in a press release, to which Lusa had access, signed by the president of the class, Agostinho M’barco N’dumbe. In the document, the ordinance claims to have taken this decision “in view of the pressure exerted” on the associates, Lassana Ntchassó, doctor, and Arlindo Quadê, nurse, both under judicial investigation, accused of alleged medical negligence.

Ntchassó and Quadê were held for five days in the cells of the judicial police in Bissau and, on Monday, a judge ordered his release. They are the subject of a judicial investigation after Bernardo Catchura, head of the Movement of Conscious and Non-Compliant Citizens (MCCI), died in your custody.

Given the circumstances of the evolution of the investigation of the case, the OMGB calls on its partners who work and who are not specialists in the fields of general surgery, gynecology and obstetrics, orthopedics and traumatology, ophthalmology, pediatrics, maxillofacial and otorhinolaryngology, suspension of all surgical procedures, ”the statement said.

The document specifies that any medico-surgical act requiring one of these skills must be communicated beforehand to the office of the public prosecutor, to the administrative authorities, to the judicial authority and to the public order police.

It is these entities that will have to manage the urgency of the situation and only then allow if the doctor can act or not, it is underlined in the press release of the President of the Order of Physicians of Guinea-Bissau. “The Order of Physicians of Guinea-Bissau is not responsible in the event of death due to a lack of surgical specialists,” said the president. The organization asks for the understanding of the Guinean population, on condition that the decision stems from “the current situation”.

In another statement, to which Lusa also had access, a collective of technicians working in the surgical unit of the Simão Mendes National Hospital threatens to paralyze work if there is no improvement in the conditions of service. and also the payment of seven months of overdue compensation. .

The death of the activist deserved the reaction of civil society, which organized demonstrations in front of the national hospital to demand the improvement of conditions in this health unit. The doctor who assisted Bernardo Catchura said the activist died of intestinal complications. occlusion, before undergoing surgery.