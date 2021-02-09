Growth achieved in France in 2020

On February 2nd, 2021, UDECAM and SRI unveil the 25th edition of the E-Pub Observatory on the development of the digital advertising market in France. The health crisis has disrupted the economies of all industries. In contrast, the digital advertising sector is doing well despite a difficult first half of the year. Analyzes carried out as early as May 2020 showed that an advertising market was less affected by the COVID-19 crisis than expected. “This year 2020 will be remembered as the year of a real earthquake for our companies and our market, but also as the year of benevolence expressed by many stakeholders,” recalls Gautier Picquet, President of UDECAM.

A real slowdown despite the growth in France

With a growth of around 13% between 2013 and 2019, the digital advertising market is struggling to continue its rise. Between 2019 and 2020, the various online advertising sectors only saw growth of 3%. The first half of the year indicated a negative year with growth that was 8% lower than in the previous year. Fortunately, advertisers slowed down in the second half of the year and growth increased by 13%. However, the market remains fragile and all sectors are affected by the slowdown, from search to social networks.

Different economic effects depending on the advertising format

The growth remains variable depending on the advertising format. Indeed, display advertising (banners and skins) and video (stream) were the least affected by the crisis. The classic ad format saw an increase of 4%. Sales have now increased from 463 million euros to 483 million euros. Video, meanwhile, posted a slight loss of 4%. This makes it one of the least affected advertising formats of the year. On the downside, 2020 was unsuccessful for the OPS format, showing a significant 21% drop. In addition, audio advertising will benefit from a successful 2020. This digital advertising format remains in the minority of total advertiser spending. However, audio is still benefiting from a 95% increase over 2019 and now accounts for € 27 million of total digital advertising profits.

Social, affiliate marketing and email marketing are growing rapidly

Caused by the health crisis, click-and-collect online services and e-commerce in the broader sense are helping to fuel the growth of SEA. The advertising expenditure for search engines now amounts to more than 2.5 billion euros. Search advertising on mobile devices also contributed to the overall growth. At the end of the year, an increase of 67% was achieved. In addition, the health crisis offered advertisers an opportunity to strengthen their connection with consumers through social networks. Social media ads are thus one of the most promising and profitable formats on the market for digital advertising. Likewise, both affiliate marketing and email marketing have benefited from the crisis and massive leverage of the web. The platforms now have a turnover of more than 800 million euros.

Optimistic and enlightened prospects for 2021 and the coming years

Oliver Wyman estimates that digital advertising will grow by more than 7% in 2021. The forecasts still have to be moderate as they depend on many factors. Sylvia Tassan Toffola, President of RSI, and Gautier Picquet, President of UDECAM, agree with Oliver Wyman’s cabinet analysis. The recommendations of the CNIL on data tracking, the use of cookies and questions about ePrivacy oblige advertisers to follow an advertising path that shows even more respect for internet users. In addition, the technological choices made by GAFAMs and their mastery of user preferences, as well as the European discussions about regulating technology giants, lead to many questions about the future of digital advertising around the world.

With the implementation of the Law on Digital Services and the Law on Digital Markets by the European Union, digital platforms have to decide on the application of strict measures against illegal content and the transparency of their algorithms. These measures will inevitably lead to rapid changes in the delivery of online advertising and marketing / retargeting targeting. After all, the ecological change that is being carried out by all the technology giants surrounding the climate law is leading the largest advertisers to integrate advertising that is sensitive to ecological issues. Digital advertising will undoubtedly help brands develop environmentally conscious marketing strategies that are aware of their carbon footprint on our planet.