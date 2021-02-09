Mozambique. The President of the Republic declares that Eugénio Mussa was attached to the eradication of terrorism – Observer

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi described the Chief of General Staff of the Mozambique Defense Armed Forces (FADM), Eugénio Mussa, who died on Monday, as a soldier determined to eradicate terrorism.

Filipe Nyusi praised Eugénio Mussa’s qualities during the general’s funeral at FADM headquarters in Maputo. “General Mussa publicly reaffirmed his determination and his patriotic commitment, expressed his conviction to fight and eradicate terrorism in Mozambique, in particular in the province of Cabo Delegado,” Nyusi stressed. The officer, continued the head of state, galvanized the FADM to contain the advance of armed groups carrying out attacks in northern Mozambique, in the role of commander of the “operational theater of the north”.

With a military career spanning over 46 years, Eugénio Mussa fought for the government army during the 16-year civil war against the Mozambican National Resistance (Renamo), currently the main opposition party, said the leader of the Mozambican state.

Mussa joined one of the commissions that led the implementation of the 1992 Comprehensive Peace Agreement with Renamo and the working groups leading the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR) process of the armed wing of the main opposition party, within the framework of the Peace and National Reconciliation Agreement, signed in August 2019.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The country has just lost a patriot of the gem, he left us early a compatriot committed to the noble causes of this nation, a soldier engaged in the defense of the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the country ”, underlined the Mozambican president.

Eugénio Mussa was appointed Chief of Staff a few days before his death, on January 14, by the President of the Republic, after being promoted to general shortly before being appointed to the post.

Analysts told Lusa in January that Eugénio Mussa was seen by the head of state as a key player in containing the advance of armed rebel groups in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, due to his role as commander of the “Northern operational theater”, before becoming Chief of the General Staff.

Armed violence in Cabo Delgado is at the root of a humanitarian crisis with more than two thousand dead and 560 thousand people displaced, without accommodation or food, mainly concentrated in the provincial capital, Pemba. Some of the insurgent incursions have been claimed by the “ jihadist ” group Islamic State since 2019.