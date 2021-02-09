There is a new variant, a Californian cousin, which grows in Portugal. How was it discovered and what dangers does it represent? – Observer

It was what we expected, but not what happened. On January 12, the B.1.1.7 variant represented 8% of the genomes analyzed and, at the time, the Insa team predicted that, until February 14, the prevalence of the British variant in Portugal could reach 65%.

“We completely deviated from the projected curve at the time,” said João Paulo Gomes, showing a graph at the Infarmed meeting. “We have stopped growing exponentially and have started to enter a plateau,” he added without however mentioning the current prevalence. In the week of January 10-19, 16% of the samples analyzed were of the British variant – which was in line with the 14% expected for that time, the investigator said.

During the presentation, João Paulo Gomes hinted that the country’s success in containing this variant could be linked to the adoption of restrictive measures before B.1.1.7 becomes dominant, contrary to what happened. moved to UK. The British did not raise the alert until mid-December, when the presence of the variant increased sharply and reached 60%, and the most severe containment was not put in place until early January, so that the variant already accounted for 80% of cases in the country.

“The cases associated with the British variant normally have a viral load about 20 times higher than the cases of the other variants,” explains researcher Insa to justify the greater transmissibility. The mutations cause the virus to have a greater affinity with our cells (and infect more), which leads to the production of more copies of the virus (higher viral load), which end up being expelled into our social contacts. But in Portugal, this variant does not seem to target certain age groups more than others.

In two months, from December 1 to February 7, more than 200,000 diagnostic tests were performed by the Unilabs laboratory, which entered into a partnership with Insa for the identification of the British variant. Of the 49,127 positives, 8,657 corresponded to variant B.1.1.7. Taking into account the number of tests carried out by this laboratory, this variant may thus have caused more than 120,000 cases in Portugal.

João Paulo Gomes started the presentation by recalling that the South African (B.1.351) and Brazilian (P.1) variants are also an “additional concern”. Not only do they have the same mutation as the British variant – N501Y, affectionately called Nelly – but they have another mutation – E484K, also called Erik – which potentially allows the virus to escape the immune system, namely neutralizing antibodies. (vaccines included, according to some experts, although researchers are very divided on the subject).

The good news, at least judging from data released by Insa, is that only two cases of the South African variant have been detected, both in December (and fully contained), and none of the P variant. 1 – the one that causes a new wave of pandemic in the city of Manaus, with many more cases than the first.

What João Paulo Gomes did not mention, but which can be found in the institute’s report, is that five cases of variant P.2, another Brazilian variant, have already been detected, including three during the second week of January (0.6% of cases). It is a variant that is still little known, but sufficient to watch out for: it carries the Erik mutation, which allows the immune system to escape, and has been linked to cases of reinfection in Brazil.