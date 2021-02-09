Academics argue Sonangol should maintain its position in Galp, but in a straightforward way – Observe

Cedesa, an entity which analyzes political and economic issues in Angola, defended on Tuesday that the Angolan oil company Sonangol should keep its stake in Galp, but in an “autonomous and direct manner in the shareholder body of the Portuguese company”.

In addition, the two companies should take advantage of the potential for synergies that they must develop, particularly in the field of energy transition, but also in the commercial and industrial fields, considers this entity, which does not exclude the possibility of strengthen Sonangol’s position in Galp.

The first conclusion of this brief analysis is the need to legally reformulate Sonangol’s participation in Galp, ”reads the document to which Lusa had access.

For this reason, they strongly recommend the development of synergies “in the fields of energy transition”, particularly in solar, but also in the commercial and industrial fields.

However, for Cedesa, developing synergies in the field of energy transition is “the most promising option” for both companies.

With Galp already engaged in an advanced energy transition program and Sonangol wishing to take firmer measures in this direction (…), the alliance or cooperation between Sonangol and Galp in this area, namely in solar energy, where Galp , as mentioned, has a leading position in the Iberian Peninsula, and Sonangol comes from a country with great potential, there is a great possibility of joint action ”, underlines the document.

Regarding the possibilities for industrial and commercial synergies between the two companies, Cedesa considers that “obviously” these are also “immense”. “From oil refining at Galp refineries, to derivatives and shipping”.

In addition, Sonangol can also benefit from “the use of the experience accumulated by Galp in prospecting in the pre-saline layer in Brazil to open up new horizons in Angola”, he underlines.

The report underlines that at a time when the Angolan oil company is in the process of restructuring and intends to privatize part of its capital “it is essential to reflect on what it will do in relation to its stake in Galp”, but without considering the sale .

CEDESA maintains that “it is only after the end of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic that it will be possible to assess the trend market value of Galp”.

Until then, “it will be rushed to sell the position, at a time when it is devalued due to external impacts”, caused mainly by the pandemic.

An increase in Sonangol’s stake in Galp would make sense, in Cedesa’s opinion, if the Angolan oil company had “funds available for such an acquisition and saw additional strategic interest that would lead it to have a more influential position in the company ”.

Currently, “Sonangol’s position appears to be ‘sandwiched’ between the Amorim and Isabel dos Santos, effectively lacking strategic leeway and not having a decisive role in Galp, since it is always mediated by the Amorim”.

According to information published on Monday, Sonangol wants to remove Isabel dos Santos’ companies from the shareholding structure of the Portuguese company Galp and this situation is being assessed by the Dutch arbitral tribunal, and the final decision should be known in May. .

Sonangol owns a stake in Galp, via Amorim Energia, a company created in partnership with the Amorim family, which owns 33.33% of the Portuguese oil company.

However, Sonangol’s position in Amorim Energia is also held indirectly, via Esperaza Holding.

Thus, the Angolan oil company owns 60% of Esperaza and the remaining 40% of the capital is in the hands of Exem, owned by the late Sindika Dokolo, husband of Isabel dos Santos.