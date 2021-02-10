NATO chief condemns “violent oppression” of protesters in Russia – Observer

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg “strongly” condemned “the violent oppression and arbitrary arrests” of demonstrators who in recent weeks have protested in Russia against the arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny .

I strongly condemn the violent oppression and arbitrary arrests of thousands of peaceful protesters and journalists in Russia. Freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful expression must be respected, ”the Nordic politician said at a press conference.

Like his January statements, Stoltenberg also underscored his condemnation of Navalny’s “politically motivated” detention and demanded his “immediate and unconditional” release.

The arrest of Navalny is a perversion of justice, targeting the victim of an assassination attempt by a banned chemical agent in an attempt to commit suicide while the attacker remains at large, ”he said.

Thus, considering that Moscow should continue to demand “respect for its international obligations which commit Russia to respect for human rights and, for example, freedom of expression and peaceful demonstration”.

He also recalled that the Atlantic Alliance had “clearly” condemned the alleged assassination attempt on Navalny with the nerve agent Novichok, which he considered “also a clear violation of the ban on all chemical weapons”.

We continue to call on Russia to bring those responsible to justice and to cooperate fully with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in an impartial investigation, ”he said.

Referring to the possibility of further Russian military interventions outside its territory to distract public opinion in the face of recent protests, the former Social Democratic Prime Minister of Norway has chosen not to speculate. However, Stoltenberg admitted, “in recent years” NATO has seen a “significant increase” in Russian military activity.

We have seen aggressive Russian military actions against Georgia, against Ukraine, illegally annexing Crimea, we have seen an increase in military activity in the Barents Sea, the Baltic Sea, the Black Sea, in the Mediterranean, and this indicates an increase that we are following and monitoring very closely in NATO ”, he assured.

Stoltenberg spoke at a joint press conference after meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, to whom he reiterated Allied condemnation of Russian annexation of Crimea and “its aggressive actions” in the east of the former Soviet republic. In this way, he called on the Kremlin to stop supporting separatist forces in eastern Ukraine and withdraw its forces from the country.

He further underlined that NATO has increased its presence in the Black Sea region as it recognizes the “great strategic importance” of the region, and added that the Atlantic Alliance seeks to “ensure that it there is no doubt “that this space” is not dominated by one country, for Russia “.

Regarding Ukraine’s membership in NATO, he acknowledged that the more Kiev commits to implementing reforms, “the closer it gets to NATO standards and the more NATO member it will be.”