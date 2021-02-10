Salvini and Ventura – Observer

For weeks, many in Portugal compared Ventura to Salvini as two figures of the new “European fascism”. They said a wall would be needed to separate Democrats from Chega. With the fascists and the racists, political agreements are neither negotiated nor concluded, we hear time and time again. How do you explain that the man who saved the euro and was president of the ECB is negotiating with Salvini, among others, to support the government of national unity? Although it is still not absolutely certain, everything indicates that the League will support the Draghi government, and may even be part of the executive. I am well aware that this is a government of national salvation and that the situation in Italy is different from that in Portugal. But that is not the point. What is important to stress is that the moderate and centrist political forces in Italy have stopped treating Salvini as if he was suffering from political leprosy. Just like, apparently, Salvini is more pragmatic than previously thought.

With the support of the Draghi government, Salvini will send two relevant political signals. He recognizes that the European Union is essential to the recovery of the Italian economy (European funds have certainly contributed to Salvini’s moderation) and will be open to reconsidering his opposition to the euro. Politically, he manages to move the League to the moderate right, leaving the Fratellis as the party of the radical right.

But the League’s support for a centrist government is hardly surprising. In Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark, there have already been center-right governments with the support of right-wing populist and nationalist parties. Some of them, like in Denmark and the Netherlands, led by liberal parties (a point to help the Liberal Initiative reflect on their positions). On the left, in Portugal, the PCP and the Bloc supported a socialist government – is it still? In Spain, Vamos is in government with the PSOE. And in Greece, Syriza has moved from the radical left to the center-left, and from opposition to defending the euro. The League in Italy is taking a similar path.

European political culture is mainly a culture of integration, of inclusion. Sooner or later, many radical parties end up being integrated into the political system. And with the League, there were already signs that it could happen, interestingly, from Germany. There were private meetings between the leaders of the League and the leaders of the CSU and the CDU. The German right knows that Berlusconi’s party has not regained the leadership of the Italian right and has started working to help moderate La Liga and Salvini. The Germans also realized that they shared many of the League’s criticisms of Rome’s lack of respect. Moreover, CSU in particular does not want illegal immigrants in Europe either. European political parties analyze opinion polls and know that the majority of citizens are against illegal immigration. In the case of emigration, it was the majority that approached Salvini, and not the other way around. 66% of Italians believe that there are too many immigrants in their country. Moreover, 53% of the French and 50% of the Germans think the same thing. Since it is not possible to change people, policies should be changed.

But his constituents are far more important than Salvini and the leaders of the League. When a party exceeds 30% and receives 9 million votes, like the League in the 2019 European elections, it cannot be ignored. The voters of the League are perfectly normal Italian citizens. In a recent study by the Pew Research Center, 79% of Italians are in favor of democratic rule, but among League voters the number climbs to 85%.

No one knows what will become of Chega in Portugal, let alone if he will have a similar course to that of the League – in my opinion it will be very difficult to reach the dimension of Salvini’s party, but it will be very probably essential for a future right-wing government. There is a problem with a lot of Chega reviews, especially on the right, or center right. They look at certain political issues with excessive moralism, they are prisoners of their dogmatism and they do not understand how politics are constantly changing. Perhaps it would do them good to read Kant a little less and Machiavelli a little more.

