Emirati probe enters orbit of Mars – Observer

The Esperança space probe entered orbit on Mars on Tuesday, a feat for the United Arab Emirates, which has made its successful debut in interplanetary missions, the AP agency reported.

The probe, which will collect data from the Mars atmosphere, entered the planet’s orbit after a seven-month journey.

The controllers of the mission, at the space center of the United Arab Emirates, in Dubai, quoted by the AP, announced that the device had reached the end of its journey on Tuesday and began to circle the “red planet” .

The Amal spacecraft, which means hope in Arabic, fired the main engines for 27 minutes, in a risky maneuver that slowed the aircraft enough to be captured by the gravity of Mars.

