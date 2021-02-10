The EIB supports its operations in Portugal with € 2,336 million in 2020 – Observer

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced that in 2020 it had supported 27 operations in Portugal for 2,336 million euros, an increase of 44% compared to the previous year and a new maximum since 2014. The Presentation of the bank’s activity in Portugal was made by Ricardo Mourinho Félix, who took over as EIB Vice-President in October last year.

According to Mourinho Félix, Portugal “was the fourth country in the European Union to have benefited the most from EIB support” in the European Union (EU) as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP). The funding was channeled mainly to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in a context of crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the total funding provided by the EIB, 56% went to projects related to mitigating the economic impact of the pandemic, said the former Deputy Secretary of State and Finance, noting that in a context of response to the pandemic “there was an adaptation of the role of the EIB”.

We have provided a remarkable response to the economic crisis caused by Covid-19. The EIB has adopted an ambitious package of measures to support businesses, mainly SMEs, ”said the vice-president of the bank, explaining that 72% of all EIB group activity in Portugal was intended to meet the needs of liquidity of these companies. 1,690 million euros in loans. “We have increased funding to support the productive and social sectors and to preserve jobs,” he added.

The total volume of financing is also a new maximum since 2014. In the context of investments in infrastructure and social, the Vice-President of the EIB underlined the involvement in an investment program to modernize the care units long-term support for the elderly and in terms of climate action underlined the continued support for renewable energy projects and investment in improving water and sanitation infrastructure.

Mourinho Félix also said that the European Investment Fund (EIF), the EIB’s specialized entity in providing risk finance solutions to financial intermediaries to support SMEs and promote innovation in Europe, has signed 16 transactions with financial intermediaries in Portugal in the form of securitization operations, portfolio guarantees and other operations for an amount of 951 million euros.

Globally, the total financing volume of the EIB Group reached 76,800 million euros in 2020, an increase of 6% compared to the previous year. Of this amount, 66,090 million euros were granted in the form of loans and 12,870 million euros via the EIF. A third of the total EIB funding (25.5 billion euros) was used as part of the immediate response to the crisis resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. A large part of these funds were intended for SMEs, in order to avoid bankruptcies and to preserve employment, ”the group said in a statement released after the press conference.

In 2020, the bank also increased its investments in “green” projects globally, with more investment in environmental sustainability projects, positioning itself as the “Climate Bank” of the EU. The EIB, whose capital is owned by the Member States, is the European Union’s investment bank and one of the world’s largest multilateral donors to support climate action projects.