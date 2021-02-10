Senate approves legality of former President Trump’s impeachment – but vote boosts probability of absolution – Observer

Bruce Castor then went through the defense arguments the prosecution had already anticipated, namely freedom of speech. “There is no way we can suggest that in this country we punish someone for political speech,” Castor said. The lawyer also accused Democrats of wanting to prevent Trump from running again for purely political reasons. “We are really here because the majority of the House of Representatives does not want to face Donald Trump as a political rival in the future. This is the real reason we are here, ”he said.

During the session, the first criticisms of the defense provision began to emerge. In an interview with conservative Newsmax, attorney Alan Dershowitz – who in 2020 had defended Trump on the first arraignment – lamented Bruce Castor’s ineffectiveness. “There is no argument. I have no idea what he’s doing. I have no idea why he says this. He introduces himself by saying that he is a good guy, that he knows senators, that senators are good people, ”he said. “Americans are entitled to an argument, a constitutional argument.”

The defense strategy got back on track with the intervention of David Schoen, who debated at length the unconstitutionality of the process and accused Democrats of seeking political gains in impeachment.

“They say this trial is necessary for the nation to be healed. I say the nation cannot be healed with him, ”the lawyer said, saying this Trump trial would open“ new and greater wounds ”in the country. “Many Americans see this process for what it is: an attempt by a group of party politicians to eliminate Donald Trump from the American political scene, seeking to deprive more than 74 million American voters of their rights,” Schoen argued.

The lawyer also accused Democrats of “abusing the power of impeachment for their political gain” – and guarantees that the trial “will divide the country in two, leaving tens of millions of Americans feeling off the agenda. the nation”.

At the end of the session, several Republican senators, including the faithful ally Ted Cruz, left strong criticisms on the performance of the lawyers, in particular that of Bruce Castor. Donald Trump himself will have been furious with the performance of his lawyer. According to CNN, which cited sources close to the ex-president, Trump lambasted much of Castor’s speech.

At the end of the debate, which did not last the four hours that could have lasted, the senators voted and the result was clear, but not expressive enough. Only six Republicans voted alongside Democrats to defend the constitutionality of the process – meaning 44 are even opposed to the legality of the trial.

The vote count on Tuesday makes it possible to predict a favorable result for the former president when, next week, the senators vote the final verdict. For Trump to be convicted, two-thirds of senators must vote in that direction – which means 50 Democratic votes and at least 17 Republicans. Judging by the fact that Democrats only managed to convince six Republicans that the trial was legal, Trump’s absolution is virtually guaranteed.

Once the constitutionality of the indictment is approved, the trial itself begins this Wednesday at 12 noon in Washington DC (5 p.m. in Lisbon), with the presentation of the prosecution’s arguments. Each party will have 16 hours, spread over two days, to present their arguments. The argument phase is expected to be over by the end of the week or, at worst, early next week.