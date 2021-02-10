UK government says EU will delay ratification of post-Brexit deal – Observer

The European Union (EU) is preparing a request to extend the ratification period for the post-Brexit deal with the UK, which is expected to be concluded by the end of February, the former UK chief negotiator said on Tuesday .

“We heard today informally from the European Commission that we will likely receive a formal request for an extension of the two-month period provided for in the ratification agreement from the EU side,” David said. Frost, current adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on European issues, in a hearing with a parliamentary committee of the House of Lords.

Finalized on 24 December 2020, the trade and cooperation agreement between the United Kingdom and the EU has already been ratified by the British institutions, but has not yet been ratified by the European Parliament and is currently applied as provisional.

The trade agreement guarantees mutual market access without quotas or tariffs in terms of goods, but it leaves out certain service sectors such as finance.

“We are waiting to know what this request consists of and how long they plan to extend this period. It’s a bit disappointing considering that we discussed this a month ago and the two-month period is written into the agreement. It’s surprising the EU wants to change so quickly, but we’ll see what can be done. I don’t think there’s a desire on our side to go beyond what’s necessary, ”Frost added.

At the end of January, the European Parliament (EP) correlator for the ratification procedure of the post-Brexit agreement, Christophe Hansen, suggested that the dispute over the status of the Embassy of the 27 in London could affect the ratification process.

“As the first diplomatic act in a new third country, I think it’s pure greed. I don’t want this to be reflected negatively in the ratification process and it would be good to see this issue resolved before the EP is called upon to deliver the final verdict on the deal, ”Christophe Hansen said at a meeting of the European Parliament responsible for international trade. Commission.

The British government refused to grant the EU delegation to the UK the same status as diplomatic embassies of different countries, but Frost assured that the European ambassador, the Portuguese João Vale de Almeida, and other officials would have “all the necessary privileges and immunities.” to do their job ”.

On the other hand, he complained about Brussels for not having completed the accreditation process of the new British Ambassador to the EU, Lindsay Croisdale-Appleby, and that there are restrictions on access and activity of the diplomat, former number two of the negotiating team. for the post-Brexit deal.

“We do not impose any restrictions on the EU delegation in London, when in practice they limit contact [da embaixada britânica] politically. It’s a shame and it’s not necessary, ”Frost lamented.

However, he also indicated that discussions are continuing and said he was “confident” that the dispute will be resolved and a practical solution will be found.

